Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate deadly shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday afternoon. Officers with the IMPD responded to the area of East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane around 4 p.m. on a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Lawrence police respond to Walmart after reported shooting; man in critical condition
LAWRENCE, Ind. – A shooting near a central Indiana Walmart left a man in critical condition, police say. According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers responded to the incident around 9:40 a.m. at the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said a man was...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigate after child shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on Indy’s east side that wounded a child. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened near the intersection of East 30th Street and North Post road just after 3 p.m. While this is near a preschool and elementary school,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after shooting at north side gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are responding to a shooting on Indy’s north side that claimed one life. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. at a Marathon gas station near the intersection of Michigan Road and W. 79th Street. Police said an...
cbs4indy.com
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
ANDERSON, Ind. — Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense. The shootings happened at 16th and Madison. Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting. Two people were found shot. A few hours later, another shooting happened in the same place with three people shot.
cbs4indy.com
Woman charged with attempted murder of boyfriend in Lawrence Walmart shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A teenage woman has been charged with a felony after police say she shot her boyfriend outside a Walmart in Lawrence leaving him in critical condition. 19-year-old Karena Bufala has been arrested and preliminarily charged with attempted murder, police said. The charges stem from her involvement in a shooting Friday morning near the Walmart on Pendleton Pike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4indy.com
Grandmother dead after being pulled from Brownsburg creek
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An elderly woman pulled from a Brownsburg creek Wednesday is dead, according to the Brownsburg Fire Department. Authorities were called to White Lick Creek around 5 p.m. for a possible drowning. Responders performed CPR on the woman, but she did not survive, BFD said. The fire...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence in the case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
INDIANAPOLIS — A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute. The Lawrence Police Department said the incident started as a domestic dispute between Jacob Gibson and his ex-girlfriend. In the dispute, police said Gibson thought his ex-girlfriend owed him money.
cbs4indy.com
Family of woman killed in Greenwood Police Department shooting seeks damages
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman who died in a shooting at the Greenwood Police Department in March signaled its intention to seek monetary damages. Lawyers for the family of 49-year-old Monica Vaught filed a tort claim notice naming the City of Greenwood, its mayor, police chief and city council. The claim, filed last month, seeks financial damages for Vaught’s death during a March 29, 2022, incident at the Greenwood Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old...
cbs4indy.com
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
cbs4indy.com
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were arrested for their alleged roles in the...
cbs4indy.com
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting that happened in a Bloomington apartment. The Bloomington Police Department said Kendrick Q. Webb faces charges after police say he got into an argument with a resident of Kinser Flats Apartments. During the argument, police say Webb shot Tyshawn Carter in the head.
Comments / 0