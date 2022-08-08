Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Audrey Bardley
MACON — Audrey Ke’Rihanna Bardley, 4, died Aug. 6, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Oddfellow Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Miss Bardley was born Sept....
Commercial Dispatch
Woody Matthews
COLUMBUS —Woody Matthews, 76, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Bobby Halverson
Bobby Wayne Halverson, 74, of Columbus, MS, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be on August 12, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home,. Columbus, MS. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 1:00 PM in. Lowndes Funeral Home...
Commercial Dispatch
Martha Barnes
STARKVILLE — Martha Lasyone Barnes, 80, died Aug. 10, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Stacey Parvin and Michael Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Willie Jennings
COLUMBUS — Willie D. “Boosie” Jennings, 55, died July 29, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Rachel Cannon
CEDAR BLUFF — Rachel Hall Cannon, 86, died Aug. 11, 2022, at Waverly Care Home in West Point. Graveside services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Cedar Bluff Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery, with James Towery officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at Calvert Funeral Home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Sammy Franks
WEST POINT — Sammy H. Franks, 73, died July 28, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church Cemetery in Prairie, with Norman Jamison officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30-11 a.m. prior to services at the cemetery. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Johnnie Brown
WEST POINT — Johnnie Ruth Brown, 72, died Aug. 4, 2022, at Floy Dyer Manor in Houston. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, at Progress Street Church of God, with Joe Will Brown officiating. Burial will follow at West Point Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Donnie Sudduth
Mr. Donnie Joe Sudduth, 66, of Steens, MS, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Visitation will be 1:00 PM Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Joe Fondren officiating and Lowndes Funeral Home directing. Interment will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Millport, AL.
Commercial Dispatch
Dewitt Hicks Jr.
Dewitt T. Hicks, Jr. of Columbus, Mississippi, was born June 1, 1933, and went to be with the Lord August 10, 2022, after a courageous battle. Dewitt is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Grayce Harkey Hicks; and their three. children; son, Dewitt Talmadge Hicks, III of Dallas,...
Commercial Dispatch
DeWitt Hicks remembered as public servant, accomplished lawyer
DeWitt Hicks was born in Memphis, but he grew up in Sledge in the Mississippi Delta, where he was the valedictorian of his senior class and an All-Delta basketball player. He grew up with country music star Charlie Pride and considered him a friend. But Hicks never left any doubt...
Commercial Dispatch
James Blue Sr.
WOODLAND — James Samuel Blue Sr., 77, died July 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Popular Springs M.B. Church, with the Rev. Herbert Ivy officiating. Burial will follow at Houston City Cemetery in Houston. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Twin States Axe House coming to Columbus
You might say I have an axe to grind, or throw. Twin States Axe House LLC, is coming to Columbus at 454 Wilkins Wise Road, which also houses Steel Monkey Crossfit. Co-owner Chris Pike and his partners committed to a lease on Tuesday and will put in four axe throwing lanes next week. Pike hopes to open by mid-September.
Commercial Dispatch
Local voices: 1971: My brief career as a Mississippi Hippy
It’s 1971, and I’m escaping from Tennessee back to Mississippi, leaving behind a short and broken teenage marriage. My younger brother Steve and I arrived in Columbus determined to cast the world aside and become real hippies. We grew our hair long and stopped communicating with our parents who had moved to Florida …we were free!
Commercial Dispatch
Four-star quarterback Chris Parson commits to Mississippi State
Mississippi State secured a major addition to its quarterback room Friday afternoon. Four-star quarterback Chris Parson announced his commitment to play for the Bulldogs on Friday at Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. Parson decommitted from Florida State on July 12. Parson is now the highest-rated player in a Mississippi...
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball takes down Caledonia in four sets
CALEDONIA — Caledonia girls volleyball had just taken a 16-15 lead in the second set Thursday after New Hope won a close first set, 25-23. What looked like momentum towards the Trojans had shifted toward the Cavaliers, but senior outside hitter Madyson McBrayer had other ideas in mind. She...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy football holds off Lamar School in Week 0 season opener
MERIDIAN — Chase Nicholson repeated the phrase three times, as if he couldn’t believe it. “That’s Game 1,” Nicholson said. “Game 1. Game 1.”. It was easy to forgive the Starkville Academy football coach if he found it hard to wrap his head around the Volunteers’ 24-22 victory Friday night at Lamar School.
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes County Building Permits: Aug. 10, 2022
■ Andy Hatcher; 62 Derek Drive; construct pool; owner. ■ Randy McDade; 1458 Taylor Thurston Road; addition to s/f residence; Golden Triangle Renovations Addition. ■ Mike Shepard; 3286 Tabernacle Road; addition to s/f residence; Ray Livingston. ■ Tom Knepper; 3396 Old West Point Road; remodel to s/f residence; Stan Rector...
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Mississippi State must boast strong secondary to succeed in SEC
STARKVILLE — There are a lot of things to like about Mississippi State as it makes its way through August camp. The most endearing quality is that the Bulldogs are settled at the most important position: quarterback. They return seven other starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer looks to start anew in 2022 after heartbreaking 2021 season
That’s what separated Mississippi State women’s soccer from a spot in the Southeastern Conference tournament last season. Despite being tied on points and record in SEC play with Florida, the Gators advanced to Orange Beach, Alabama, while the Bulldogs’ season ended. That tiebreaker has turned into something good for this program: motivation heading into the 2022 season.
