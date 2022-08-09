ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

whtc.com

Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning

PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon police investigating shooting

MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Oakhill Drive and Marquette Avenue. Police responded to the area on a report of a window shot out and a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
whtc.com

Police identify two swimmers who drowned Monday off South Haven's South Beach

SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The South Haven Police Department has now identified the two swimmers who drowned off South Beach Monday afternoon. 22-year-old Kory Ernster of Novi, MI and 19-year-old Emily MacDonald of Columbus, MI were reported in the water Monday afternoon around 12:30 pm. Rescue personnel...
MLive

Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township

KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
WWMT

One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
The Grand Rapids Press

Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
whtc.com

Holland Police Log August 11-12, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
