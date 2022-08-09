Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed after being struck head-on by a car in Allegan County Friday morning
PULLMAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A bicyclist was killed Friday morning in Allegan County’s Lee Township, after being struck head-on by a car that crossed the centerline. Around 10:15 a.m. first responders were dispatched to 102nd Avenue near 56th Street. A deputy with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office who was first on scene found the bicyclist deceased from injuries sustained in the crash. During the investigation deputies were able to locate a damaged vehicle believed to be involved in the crash.
20-year-old in critical condition after being struck by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after stepping into the path of a vehicle on northbound US-131 Friday morning. The Michigan State Police (MSP) say the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. All lanes of northbound US-131 at Leonard Street...
1 injured in SE Grand Rapids shooting; suspect sought
Authorities are investigating after a person was shot multiple times while sitting in a car in southeast Grand Rapids.
More charges filed in crash that killed 2 cyclists
A woman who has been charged for a crash that killed two cyclists participating in a Make-a-Wish bicycle ride and injured three others has had additional charges added.
Police investigating possible other targets of the man who ran down and killed a woman in a Oshtemo Township parking lot
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man has been charged with open murder for running over and killing an elderly woman in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township early Tuesday afternoon. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says although the suspect, 37-year old Xuan Thanh Vo is cooperating, the...
Muskegon police investigating shooting
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Oakhill Drive and Marquette Avenue. Police responded to the area on a report of a window shot out and a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Family mourns woman killed by driver: ‘Why would someone do that?’
Family is demanding justice for Sandy Villarreal, a Kalamazoo woman hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot on Tuesday.
One shot, police looking for suspect in Muskegon
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Muskegon.
Grand Rapids Police investigating after two found dead, 3-year-old unhurt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A death investigation is underway on Grand Rapids' south side Wednesday afternoon. Grand Rapids Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that first responders found a man and a woman dead inside a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE. A 3-year-old child was...
One person in critical condition following semi, motorcycle crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a crash between a semi and motorcycle on M-66 Wednesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office announced. At 4:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of M-66 and Bogen Road for the crash. According to the investigation, a 50-year-old Albion...
Police identify two swimmers who drowned Monday off South Haven’s South Beach
SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The South Haven Police Department has now identified the two swimmers who drowned off South Beach Monday afternoon. 22-year-old Kory Ernster of Novi, MI and 19-year-old Emily MacDonald of Columbus, MI were reported in the water Monday afternoon around 12:30 pm. Rescue personnel...
Police looking for woman missing in Caledonia Township
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Police are looking for a 62-year-old woman who is believed to have walked into woods near her Caledonia Township residence. Annette Williams left her residence, in the area of Whitneyville Avenue SE and 68th Street sometime during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Kent County...
‘All I knew was she was gone’: Family mourns woman killed in Walmart parking lot
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sandy Villarreal loved to walk everywhere. She loved spending time outside and walking was a good way she could do that, her granddaughter LauRee Adams said. Villarreal, 65, had walked to Walmart, 501 N. 9th St., around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. She was in...
Man and woman found dead in Grand Rapids home with unharmed toddler
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man and woman were found dead in a Southeast Grand Rapids home with an unharmed toddler also located. Grand Rapids police said they responded to a home in the 400 block of Oakdale Street SE and discovered two adults dead in the home. They also...
One dead after fatal crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle on Marsh Road near Pierce Road in Gun Plain Township Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. The roadways are now open as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a tweet by MSP. The scene has been...
Court doc: Suspect ‘laid in wait’ to hit, kill woman in parking lot
Thursday afternoon, a man was charged with the murder of a woman after deputies and witnesses say he ran her over in a Walmart parking lot.
Police release name of Ottawa County drowning victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An autopsy showed that a person found floating in the Grand River on Aug. 6 died in an accidental drowning. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Aug. 8 identified the person as 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. Police responded to a call shortly before...
Mother of 13-year-old accidentally shot and killed in Grand Rapids reacts to charge against gun owner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The grandfather of a teenager who is already charged with accidentally shooting and killing a fellow teenager in Grand Rapids is now facing charges four months later. The grandfather, George Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter for not locking up his gun which led...
Holland Police Log August 11-12, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Caught on camera: Kent Co. family recovers stolen truck found miles away
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Plainfield Township family has recovered a truck stolen from the driveway of their home last week. The family said the Ford F-250 was taken while they were inside watching television on Friday. The thief ditched the vehicle nearly 20 miles away near a business...
