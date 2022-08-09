Read full article on original website
Related
Islands' Weekly
c
Submitted by the San Juan County Fairgrounds. The San Juan County Fair is back in person, Aug. 17-20, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With new food vendors, thousands of entries, a carnival, and an estimated 8,000 attendees, the event is a celebration of our county’s talents, interests, and unique qualities.
Islands' Weekly
Boisterous ballading, public puffing, sign stealing | San Juan County Sheriff’s Log
The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. • Lopez deputies responded to a domestic violence call which, after an investigation, was determined to be non-criminal. • A deputy responded to a report of a Friday Harbor business that wanted a person trespassed from their business....
Comments / 0