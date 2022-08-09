Submitted by the San Juan County Fairgrounds. The San Juan County Fair is back in person, Aug. 17-20, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With new food vendors, thousands of entries, a carnival, and an estimated 8,000 attendees, the event is a celebration of our county’s talents, interests, and unique qualities.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO