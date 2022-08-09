ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

101 WIXX

Bonduel Announces Surprise Decision to Sell Library

BONDUEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington...
BONDUEL, WI
101 WIXX

Green Bay Murder Suspect Moved to Different Alabama Jail

BREWTON, AL (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Green Bay, Waupaca County Print Extra Ballots During High Primary Turnout

WAUPACA COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With a contested primary for sheriff besides the gubernatorial and senate races, Waupaca County is seeing a higher-than-expected turnout and is printing extra ballots Tuesday night. Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffries confirmed the city has also printed extra ballots, though she did not...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner's office confirmed Milner's hometown to FOX 11....
LAS VEGAS, NV
101 WIXX

Fond du Lac Man Convicted in Hate Crime Motorcycle Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist — but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted...
FOND DU LAC, WI

