kzimksim.com
Shooting suspect arrested in Cape Girardeau
Yesterday, officers responded to the intersection of Main and Independence for a report of shots fired. The victim, Keegan Smith, of Kennett, was in the downtown parking lot near Boardman Pavilion when he got into an argument with the suspect, John Jackson Jr., of Memphis, TN. Jackson pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired multiple shots at Smith. None of the shots hit Smith. Jackson ran from the scene, but was apprehended at Middle and Themis by a CGPD officer and an MSHP trooper. Officers also recovered the gun Jackson had used and discovered that it had been stolen in 2021. Jackson was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance. His cash-only bond was set at $250,000.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Makes Arrest in Dunkin County
A Dexter woman was arrested in Dunklin County by the MSHP Tuesday afternoon. 51 year old Daya Doolittle was arrested on a felony Clay County probation violation warrant, possession of meth and traffic charges. She was taken to the DCJC.
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KNOE TV8
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges. Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27...
wsiu.org
A suspect has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
An arrest has been made in an armed robbery last month at a pizza restaurant in Cape Girardeau. On July 3, officers responded to the Marco’s Pizza for a reported armed robbery. The suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash from the business. After a thorough investigation, including assistance...
kfmo.com
Head on Crash Kills Two
(Iron County, MO) Two people are dead after a head on collision between a pick up and an SUV in Iron County just before 8 o'clock Thursday evening. Highway Patrol reports show the pick up was being driven south on Highway 32, 7.5 miles east of Bixby, by 65 year old Keith R. Johns of Salem. It crossed over the centerline and smashed head on into the SUV. It was driven by a male from Viburnum, Daniel Martin, whose age is unknown on the report. Johns and Martin were both killed while Martin's passengers 40 year old Sharon B. Davis, of Farmington, and 21 year old Devin J. Martin, of Fredericktown, were both seriously injured. They were taken to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis.
ktmoradio.com
Head On Crash in Iron County Leaves Two Dead
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
KFVS12
David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
ktmoradio.com
Arrests Expected in Theft of Baseball Card Collection
Arrests are expected in the theft of a baseball card collection in Steele. Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield says the collection was stolen earlier this week from a home on South Cooter Road. Officers recovered most of the collection a short time after getting the initial report.
ktmoradio.com
Motorcycle Wreck Injures One Person
A New Madrid man was hurt when his motorcycle ran off Highway D south of Lilbourn and struck a ditch. Troop E reports 38 year old Brian Staffey received moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape hospital. The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
KFVS12
Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
thecash-book.com
ATV, UTV use on city streets may be further restricted
After two extended debates in recent months about allowing utility vehicles, ATVs and electric golf carts to operate on residential city streets, the Jackson Board of Aldermen seems to be poised to take some action at its Aug. 15 meeting. City Attorney Curtis Poore presented four proposed city ordinances (exhibits...
thecash-book.com
Jackson donates old fire truck to CTC
An old Jackson fire truck will be donated to the Career & Technology Center in Cape so the CTC can offer fire-fighting courses. Jackson aldermen approved an affidavit of gift at the Aug. 1 meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. The truck is a 1990 Pierce Dash. It...
ktmoradio.com
Bridge Repairs Scheduled for Stoddard County
SIKESTON – Route WW in Stoddard County will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge repairs. This section of roadway is located between County Road 420 and County Road 436. Weather permitting, work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 16, with completion anticipated Tuesday, Nov. 1. The work zone will be...
ktmoradio.com
Former Kennett Mayor Dies at 92
Kennett lost one of its biggest cheerleaders yesterday. Former Mayor Sol Astrachan died at the age of 92. The long time business owner of James Kahn’s on the Square served as mayor from 1963 to 1971. A Korean War veteran, Astrachan was the featured speaker in 2020 at the VFW/American Legion sponsored Memorial Day service.
darnews.com
Footsteps Medical Clinic returns to Poplar Bluff in September
“It’s all just to give back to Jesus because he’s sure been good to us,” said Dr. Rick Wirz, general surgery specialist in Poplar Bluff. Wirz said he took part in medical mission trips for about eight years before he was called to lead a team of his own.
KFVS12
Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe while having fun at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10...
ktmoradio.com
First Phase of U.S. 67/Future I-57 Project Slated to Begin
SIKESTON-The first phase of the U.S. Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County will soon begin. This includes upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants. Initially, work...
