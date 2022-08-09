Effective: 2022-08-11 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bee; Live Oak The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Live Oak County in south central Texas Northwestern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pawnee, or 13 miles northeast of Three Rivers, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include George West, Three Rivers, Oakville, Pawnee, Ray Point and Karon. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 54 and 74. US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 630. US Highway 59 between mile markers 710 and 722. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BEE COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO