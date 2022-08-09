Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Nueces, Inland Nueces by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Inland Nueces A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Nueces County through 445 PM CDT At 416 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Del Mar College Windward Campus, or near Corpus Christi International Airport, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi International Airport, Del Mar College Windward Campus, Corpus Christi North Beach, Clarkwood, Cole Park, Driscoll Childrens Hospital, Downtown Corpus Christi and Del Mar College Heritage Campus. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 1 and 8. US Highway 181 between mile markers 646 and 648. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bee, Live Oak by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Bee; Live Oak The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Live Oak County in south central Texas Northwestern Bee County in south central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pawnee, or 13 miles northeast of Three Rivers, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include George West, Three Rivers, Oakville, Pawnee, Ray Point and Karon. This includes the following highways Interstate 37 between mile markers 54 and 74. US Highway 281 between mile markers 618 and 630. US Highway 59 between mile markers 710 and 722. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
