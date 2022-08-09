ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK heatwave: Some food supplies could be hit, warn farmers

Sunday roasts are nothing without peas and potatoes. But these foods could be in shorter supply, with farmers and their crops feeling "extra pressure" because of the extreme heat. England and Wales have entered a heatwave forecast to last until Sunday, with a risk of a smaller harvests on farms.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Worsening conditions will force people out of farming, industry warns

Droughts and rising costs due to inflation will “force people out of farming”, and workers need to “talk to each other” if struggling, farmers have said.British farmers have detailed the difficulties caused by drought, which has forced an earlier harvest and will leave them struggling to store and sell goods.This comes as a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England is due to come into effect from Thursday, with temperatures set to climb to 36C in some places.Andrew Francis, 55, from Breckland, Norfolk, who grows root vegetables and combinable crops, detailed the difficulties caused by early harvesting...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Fears drought will spark food shortages and make beer and meat more expensive: Warning 'writing is on the wall' for crops of potatoes, apples and hops - while low hay supply will hit animal feed

This summer's drought could mean the 'writing is on the wall' for key British crops like potatoes, onions, carrots, lettuce, sprouts, apples and broccoli, farmers warned today - risking a looming vegetable shortage in supermarkets. Livestock farmers also fear the lack of new grass means there will not be enough...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sagar Patel
The Atlantic

Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists

This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Lumpy Skin Disease#Gujarat#Indian#Un#Capripox#The Vaccine Alliance#African
BBC

India woman's post on Pakistani friend wins hearts on social media

An Indian woman's post about her friendship with a Pakistani classmate is being praised on social media. The two are students at Harvard Business School, and the post shows them holding the national flag of their respective countries. Sneha Biswas wrote that her friendship with a Pakistani student broke the...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
The Independent

Drought will mean poor quality potato crop and financial losses, farmers say

The drought that has been declared for parts of England will result in a poor quality potato crop and significant financial losses, farmers have said.One livestock farmer said the dry conditions will lead to “inevitable” shortages, while a potato farmer said his crops are dying in front of him “every day now”.According to an internal briefing seen by The Guardian, those in a meeting of the National Drought Group earlier this summer were told that half of England’s potato crop is expected to fail as it cannot be irrigated.And according to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), crops such as sugar...
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly

A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
WILDLIFE
Agriculture Online

After reaching ‘peak cotton,’ a declining role for China

Rising costs and increasing competition will, in coming years, reduce the dominance that China has enjoyed in the cotton industry since joining the WTO in 2001, said an Agriculture Department report. China is the world’s largest cotton grower, importer and consumer at present, but other Asian countries are growing in importance as importers.
ECONOMY
BBC

Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts

Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
ANIMALS
AFP

Brazil farmers bet on environmentally friendly cotton

The road through Cristalina, Brazil is in the middle of the tropics, but the fields on either side look like they are covered in snow -- little white puffs of cotton stretching to the horizon. The 27,000-hectare (67,000-acre) operation, run by agribusiness giant SLC Agricola, is like a small city in the middle of the countryside, with a banquet hall, a children's park, sports fields and housing for employees.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

High and low-tech ways to tackle India's water crisis

Chaya Badushi lives in the village of Kerawadi, 120 miles (190km) from the bustling streets of India's financial capital Mumbai, but in terms of lifestyle - a different world. With other women from the village Chaya makes a four-hour round trip to collect water from a river. That task is done twice a day, once at 06:00 and again at 15:00.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy