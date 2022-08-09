Read full article on original website
Giving Bits of Farmland Back To Nature Does Not Reduce Crop Yields, Landmark Study Shows
Contrary to what some people will say, nature-friendly methods of farming can significantly increase biodiversity without damaging food production, a long-term research project has found. In the post-Brexit era, the Johnson government in England had focused a lot of its farming and nature policies on creating a situation where farmers...
BBC
UK heatwave: Some food supplies could be hit, warn farmers
Sunday roasts are nothing without peas and potatoes. But these foods could be in shorter supply, with farmers and their crops feeling "extra pressure" because of the extreme heat. England and Wales have entered a heatwave forecast to last until Sunday, with a risk of a smaller harvests on farms.
Worsening conditions will force people out of farming, industry warns
Droughts and rising costs due to inflation will “force people out of farming”, and workers need to “talk to each other” if struggling, farmers have said.British farmers have detailed the difficulties caused by drought, which has forced an earlier harvest and will leave them struggling to store and sell goods.This comes as a four-day amber warning for extreme heat in parts of England is due to come into effect from Thursday, with temperatures set to climb to 36C in some places.Andrew Francis, 55, from Breckland, Norfolk, who grows root vegetables and combinable crops, detailed the difficulties caused by early harvesting...
Fears drought will spark food shortages and make beer and meat more expensive: Warning 'writing is on the wall' for crops of potatoes, apples and hops - while low hay supply will hit animal feed
This summer's drought could mean the 'writing is on the wall' for key British crops like potatoes, onions, carrots, lettuce, sprouts, apples and broccoli, farmers warned today - risking a looming vegetable shortage in supermarkets. Livestock farmers also fear the lack of new grass means there will not be enough...
Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists
This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
natureworldnews.com
Western Australia Infected by Invasive Fungus Called Myrtle Rust That Is Threatening Australia’s Tree Species
There have been urgent requests for a national response after an invasive fungus that is harming some of Australia's most ecologically significant tree species spread to Western Australia and flourished in the moist conditions along the country's east, causing a silent extinction. The production of tea tree oil, forestry, nursery...
A first-of-its-kind study reveals that migrant insects can travel in perfectly straight flight paths
The world-first study unlocked a century-old mystery of what insects are up to during migration. The current study followed radio-tagged insects in a light aircraft. It revealed that the hawkmoths are excellent navigators. Insects are some of the most common migrating animals on Earth- a fact that is often forgotten....
It’s all about the berries: meet one of the farmers growing blackcurrants for Ribena
From keeping the fruit at just the right temperature to picking it in peak condition, there’s an art to cultivating the perfect blackcurrant
BBC
Drought will mean poor quality potato crop and financial losses, farmers say
The drought that has been declared for parts of England will result in a poor quality potato crop and significant financial losses, farmers have said.One livestock farmer said the dry conditions will lead to “inevitable” shortages, while a potato farmer said his crops are dying in front of him “every day now”.According to an internal briefing seen by The Guardian, those in a meeting of the National Drought Group earlier this summer were told that half of England’s potato crop is expected to fail as it cannot be irrigated.And according to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), crops such as sugar...
Phys.org
Cousin of crop-killing bacteria mutating rapidly
A bacterial species closely related to deadly citrus greening disease is rapidly evolving its ability to infect insect hosts, and possibly plants as well. The newly identified species belongs to Liberibacter, a family of bacteria known to infect several economically important crops. There are nine known Liberibacter species, including one that infects potatoes and three that are associated with citrus greening.
Agriculture Online
After reaching ‘peak cotton,’ a declining role for China
Rising costs and increasing competition will, in coming years, reduce the dominance that China has enjoyed in the cotton industry since joining the WTO in 2001, said an Agriculture Department report. China is the world’s largest cotton grower, importer and consumer at present, but other Asian countries are growing in importance as importers.
BBC
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
Brazil farmers bet on environmentally friendly cotton
The road through Cristalina, Brazil is in the middle of the tropics, but the fields on either side look like they are covered in snow -- little white puffs of cotton stretching to the horizon. The 27,000-hectare (67,000-acre) operation, run by agribusiness giant SLC Agricola, is like a small city in the middle of the countryside, with a banquet hall, a children's park, sports fields and housing for employees.
BBC
High and low-tech ways to tackle India's water crisis
Chaya Badushi lives in the village of Kerawadi, 120 miles (190km) from the bustling streets of India's financial capital Mumbai, but in terms of lifestyle - a different world. With other women from the village Chaya makes a four-hour round trip to collect water from a river. That task is done twice a day, once at 06:00 and again at 15:00.
