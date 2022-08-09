ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Al Golden Looking To Build Notre Dame's Linebacker Depth And Versatility

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iva3u_0hA7h85i00

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden is looking to build versatility and depth at linebacker during fall camp

NOTRE DAME, Ind – Execution, execution, execution. First year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden says the success or failure of the Fighting Irish defense comes down to that singular ingredient this season.

Golden’s Irish will hang their collective hats on how well they execute from play to play, and game to game. Golden has seen plenty of other ingredients he likes from his unit through the first four practices of fall training camp.

"I think we’re talented, I think we have depth, I think we have leadership, so that’s a great starting point on practice four,” Golden said after Monday's practice.

"But we have a bunch of installs coming up before we get into game week, and it’s really gonna be a function on how we execute," continued the Irish defensive coordinator. "The thing that I’m most excited about is it’s a group that wants to be empowered, that wants to do it on the field, that wants to communicate on the field. Great things can happen when you have that kind of group.”

The empowerment runs both ways for Golden’s unit. Senior linebacker JD Bertrand said that he and the rest of the players in his position group were being "encouraged” to play multiple positions during camp (similar to last year under now head coach Marcus Freeman ).

Linebackers are not the only group being encouraged to mix and match positions. The swapping around at practice runs deep, both across and through the depth charts at all positions.

"Not just horizontally, position wise, but also vertically, depth wise,” Golden explained. "So, if we have an (afternoon) walk through, we’ll take a one and put him with the twos, we’ll take a two and put him with the ones, we’ll take a three and put him with the twos.

"Coach Freeman has kind of charged us with doing that, to make sure that we add depth, we have guys that are communicating with other people, not just the ones, and I think it’s making us better," continued Golden. "If we do get an injury in a game, somebody’s a little bit more apt to go in there and be successful, so there’s a lot of opportunities.”

Golden said it also goes beyond just adding depth. He’s seen more player buy-in when players lower on the depth chart get opportunities to play with units above their individual rung on the ladder.

"From the kid’s standpoint, the morale is great, because on any day you could be the guy that the three that’s playing with the twos," Golden stated. "You could be the two that’s playing with the ones. I think that’s really helping us, in terms of having guys just continue to compete and try to improve.”

Notre Dame’s defensive line has a history of stellar depth, especially in recent years under former coach Mike Elston , and that tradition is continuing now under new defensive line coach Al Washington .

That unit has stood out in the media viewings at camp to date. That defensive front is being pushed by Harry Hiestand’s offensive line and Gerad Parker’s tight ends in practice.

"It’s a good group and they make you bring the lunch pale every day,” Golden said of the linemen and tight ends. “And they’re really fun to go against. Harry’s group, man, they are physical (and) really long. I mean it’s a long group. It’s hard to get off their blocks. It’s a challenge for us.”

Golden says he is plenty excited about “all three levels” of his defense, but noted “it’s day four” and there is still a lot of work to be done before the season kicks off in less than a month at Ohio State.

He is Notre Dame’s third defensive coordinator in as many years. That could negatively impact a lot of players at a lot of other places. Golden is confident in the group of Irish players he sees every day, but his checklist for success begins and ends with execution.

"We’re a very intelligent team,” said Golden. "It’s our job to make sure they play intelligently in the situations that can win or lose the game.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerad Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre#Fighting Irish
My 1053 WJLT

Jon Bon Jovi Makes Surprise Appearance in Notre Dame Football Karaoke Video

I recently wrote an article about a school janitor from Indiana who went viral with a video of his amazing performance of Journey's "Don't Stop Believing." I'm here to tell you now that this is NOT that kind of article. Yes, it's an article (and video) of people singing, and yes, the song is a megahit from the 80s, but that's where the similarities end. The singers may end up going viral with their performance, but not because of how amazing it is. Haha!
SOUTH BEND, IN
visitkosciuskocounty.org

The Best Golf and Disc Golf Courses in Kosciusko County

Golfing and disc golfing are the perfect summer activities for going outside, enjoying a sunny day, and getting some light exercise. In recent years, disc golfing has continued to grow in popularity, so now is a great time to try out this sport and join the fun. Northern Indiana’s Kosciusko County offers several different golf courses to choose from.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
1049 The Edge

Video of Indiana Man Hitting 17 Cars in Chicago with Party Bus

A jaw-dropping video shows a party bus slamming into multiple cars as people attempt to stop him. It's impossible to understand exactly what the driver was thinking as he tore through the streets of a Chicago neighborhood, side-swiping 17 cars. Pedestrians tried to stop him with no success. In fact, some people attempted to block the party bus in so it couldn't cause any more damage. The driver is seen on video hitting the cars that attempted to block him in. It was a crazy scene. This unthinkable series of events took place around 3 PM last Saturday. Fox 32 in Chicago uploaded footage recorded by one of the witnesses. You can watch the insanity unfold below. Warning: graphic language.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest Leads to Officer's Suspension

(La Porte, IN) - A police officer in the City of La Porte has been suspended. According to La Porte Police Chief Paul Brettin, the officer was arrested early this morning by Trail Creek Police. So far, the name of the officer has not been released. Brettin said the officer...
LA PORTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cars 108

New Buffalo $4.4M English Inspired Estate Comes Complete with Authentic Pub

Downton Abbey fans will love this one. Here's a chance to live like Michigan lakeside royalty in this English-inspired estate on the market in New Buffalo. When I first caught a glimpse of this mansion, I thought I was checking out a listing from "across the pond" instead of the west side of the state. At first look, you would imagine seeing the house staff walking out to greet you. Duke and Dutchesses this one is very cool.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
Inside Indiana Business

Transit Development District boundaries approved in northwest Indiana

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved resolutions to establish the boundaries of seven new Transit Development districts in the region. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report each district will allow local income taxes to be collected and used for further development in the district. The...
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber

GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
GOSHEN, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy