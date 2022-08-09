Al Golden Looking To Build Notre Dame's Linebacker Depth And Versatility

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden is looking to build versatility and depth at linebacker during fall camp

NOTRE DAME, Ind – Execution, execution, execution. First year Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden says the success or failure of the Fighting Irish defense comes down to that singular ingredient this season.

Golden’s Irish will hang their collective hats on how well they execute from play to play, and game to game. Golden has seen plenty of other ingredients he likes from his unit through the first four practices of fall training camp.

"I think we’re talented, I think we have depth, I think we have leadership, so that’s a great starting point on practice four,” Golden said after Monday's practice.

"But we have a bunch of installs coming up before we get into game week, and it’s really gonna be a function on how we execute," continued the Irish defensive coordinator. "The thing that I’m most excited about is it’s a group that wants to be empowered, that wants to do it on the field, that wants to communicate on the field. Great things can happen when you have that kind of group.”

The empowerment runs both ways for Golden’s unit. Senior linebacker JD Bertrand said that he and the rest of the players in his position group were being "encouraged” to play multiple positions during camp (similar to last year under now head coach Marcus Freeman ).

Linebackers are not the only group being encouraged to mix and match positions. The swapping around at practice runs deep, both across and through the depth charts at all positions.

"Not just horizontally, position wise, but also vertically, depth wise,” Golden explained. "So, if we have an (afternoon) walk through, we’ll take a one and put him with the twos, we’ll take a two and put him with the ones, we’ll take a three and put him with the twos.

"Coach Freeman has kind of charged us with doing that, to make sure that we add depth, we have guys that are communicating with other people, not just the ones, and I think it’s making us better," continued Golden. "If we do get an injury in a game, somebody’s a little bit more apt to go in there and be successful, so there’s a lot of opportunities.”

Golden said it also goes beyond just adding depth. He’s seen more player buy-in when players lower on the depth chart get opportunities to play with units above their individual rung on the ladder.

"From the kid’s standpoint, the morale is great, because on any day you could be the guy that the three that’s playing with the twos," Golden stated. "You could be the two that’s playing with the ones. I think that’s really helping us, in terms of having guys just continue to compete and try to improve.”

Notre Dame’s defensive line has a history of stellar depth, especially in recent years under former coach Mike Elston , and that tradition is continuing now under new defensive line coach Al Washington .

That unit has stood out in the media viewings at camp to date. That defensive front is being pushed by Harry Hiestand’s offensive line and Gerad Parker’s tight ends in practice.

"It’s a good group and they make you bring the lunch pale every day,” Golden said of the linemen and tight ends. “And they’re really fun to go against. Harry’s group, man, they are physical (and) really long. I mean it’s a long group. It’s hard to get off their blocks. It’s a challenge for us.”

Golden says he is plenty excited about “all three levels” of his defense, but noted “it’s day four” and there is still a lot of work to be done before the season kicks off in less than a month at Ohio State.

He is Notre Dame’s third defensive coordinator in as many years. That could negatively impact a lot of players at a lot of other places. Golden is confident in the group of Irish players he sees every day, but his checklist for success begins and ends with execution.

"We’re a very intelligent team,” said Golden. "It’s our job to make sure they play intelligently in the situations that can win or lose the game.”

