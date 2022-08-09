ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Light isolated shower Thursday, with drier, cooler air on the way

We’ve got mainly clear skies to start the day off as high pressure builds in from Canada into the Ohio Valley. As we head into the afternoon, a passing cold front could trigger a few isolated showers. We’ll see a few clouds building in along that front this afternoon, before breaking back up as we head toward the evening. Highs today will top out near 80. As we head toward this evening and into the overnight, humidity will start to drop as a northerly breeze funnels drier air in.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cold front bringing rain, storms, and a bit of a chill to Columbus area

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, especially before midnight, low 65. Wednesday: Chance of showers, especially south, high 81. Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storm possible, high 82. Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, drier, high 78. Saturday: Sunny skies, high 80. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Tuesday Evening,. It has been a mixed bag...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash

A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. Full story: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/car-goes-underwater-in-deadly-columbus-quarry-crash/
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
DUBLIN, OH
The Athens NEWS

Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19

NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.  Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m.  All […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing 15-year-old from Lithopolis has been found

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Lithopolis has been found, police said. Michael Kee reportedly left his Lithopolis home Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Lithopolis Police Department. Around 4 p.m., police announced that Kee was located and returned home.
LITHOPOLIS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African lion dies at Columbus zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In Clintonville

Clintonville is one of my favorite places to answer the question, “what do you want to eat?”. There are so many truly fantastic places to grab a meal in Clintonville that it feels like the kind of place where you can just walk in anywhere and find the best meal of your life.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus after a fatal crash Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. after a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in traffic on I-270 southbound at East Livingston Avenue, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Restaurants In The Short North

The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

2nd Chances Thrift Store Opens With a Flourish

MARYSVILLE – Today was supposed to be a “soft opening” for the 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., in Uptown Marysville, with the “Grand Opening” planned for a few weeks down the road. But there was nothing soft about today’s opening. The 2nd...
MARYSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month

This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Fine Dining Patios in Columbus

Our readers were asked this summer to pick all of the best types of patios in the city, from casual to beer gardens to fine dining. And when it comes to the latter, it’s no surprise to see classic German Village favorite Lindey’s top the list. Since opening in 1981, Lindey’s has remained a perennial favorite for local diners and visitors alike.
COLUMBUS, OH

