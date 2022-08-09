We’ve got mainly clear skies to start the day off as high pressure builds in from Canada into the Ohio Valley. As we head into the afternoon, a passing cold front could trigger a few isolated showers. We’ll see a few clouds building in along that front this afternoon, before breaking back up as we head toward the evening. Highs today will top out near 80. As we head toward this evening and into the overnight, humidity will start to drop as a northerly breeze funnels drier air in.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO