NBC4 Columbus
Light isolated shower Thursday, with drier, cooler air on the way
We’ve got mainly clear skies to start the day off as high pressure builds in from Canada into the Ohio Valley. As we head into the afternoon, a passing cold front could trigger a few isolated showers. We’ll see a few clouds building in along that front this afternoon, before breaking back up as we head toward the evening. Highs today will top out near 80. As we head toward this evening and into the overnight, humidity will start to drop as a northerly breeze funnels drier air in.
NBC4 Columbus
Cold front bringing rain, storms, and a bit of a chill to Columbus area
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance showers, especially before midnight, low 65. Wednesday: Chance of showers, especially south, high 81. Thursday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storm possible, high 82. Friday: Mainly sunny, cooler, drier, high 78. Saturday: Sunny skies, high 80. FORECAST DISCUSSION:. Good Tuesday Evening,. It has been a mixed bag...
NBC4 Columbus
Car falls 50 feet in deadly Columbus quarry crash
A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene. Full story: https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/car-goes-underwater-in-deadly-columbus-quarry-crash/
Crash to cause morning delays on Dublin road
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a dump truck will cause traffic delays along State Route 161 in Dublin Tuesday morning. According to the city, SR 161 is reduced to one way in each direction at Shamrock Boulevard after a dump truck hit the pole holding the traffic signal. The city said drivers should […]
614now.com
Here’s when Speck Italian Eatery is expecting to open its downtown restaurant
Columbus diners have been waiting for Speck Italian Eatery to open its Downtown Columbus location, and that wait could be coming to an end soon. Earlier today, Speck posted an update to its Instagram account the opening delay, as the eatery was initially anticipating an April 2022 opening at 12 W. Gay St.
Tourist railroad to run special ice cream train on Aug. 19
NELSONVILLE — The Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will offer a steam-powered ice cream train Aug. 19 in conjunction with a local concession business. The train will depart the Nelsonville Depot at 6 p.m. and will last about two hours. Rare steam locomotive No. 3 will pull the train. Reservations are highly encouraged. Tickets are $21...
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio. Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m. All […]
Missing 15-year-old from Lithopolis has been found
LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from Lithopolis has been found, police said. Michael Kee reportedly left his Lithopolis home Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Lithopolis Police Department. Around 4 p.m., police announced that Kee was located and returned home.
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Clintonville
Clintonville is one of my favorite places to answer the question, “what do you want to eat?”. There are so many truly fantastic places to grab a meal in Clintonville that it feels like the kind of place where you can just walk in anywhere and find the best meal of your life.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman rescued from Scioto River in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A rescue operation was undertaken earlier today after a motorist told 9-1-1 dispatchers they had seen a woman jump from the Higby Road Bridge. Multiple water rescue teams from surrounding counties and agencies were called to the scene. Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the woman was...
High Street, Hilltop among next possible Sheetz sites
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — High Street could be getting its first Sheetz, while the rapidly expanding brand is trying again on a Hilltop site. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience chain has a pair of projects going before the Columbus Development Commission Thursday evening. The first would be a shop at 3891 […]
How to help clear the shelter, adopt a dog
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center and NBC4i.com teamed up starting in March to profile a dog available for adoption every week. The preview has been popular enough that during the past two weeks, Sheka was adopted the same day she was featured and Rocky was adopted the day […]
Why the original Port Columbus terminal is still awaiting renovation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The project to renovate the historic Port Columbus terminal and control tower and turn it into the Ohio Air and Space Hall of Fame still needs about $1 million in order for construction to start. The 1929 Art Deco facility on airport property is set to be become the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Grove City residents embrace Strawser's Ice Cream, Pop & Candy Shop
GROVE CITY, Ohio — It's a moment Grove City native Mike Strawser and his family have been looking forward to for some time. They were in talks to buy a candy store in Columbus' Short North in 2019. But when the pandemic hit, that idea was placed on the back burner.
One dead, I-270 reopens after crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The I-270 southbound collector has reopened on the east side of Columbus after a fatal crash Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. after a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped in traffic on I-270 southbound at East Livingston Avenue, […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In The Short North
The Short North has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing that has remained consistent is that the neighborhood continues to be a go-to destination for some truly delicious spots to grab a bite to eat. From fine dining to casual lunch, the restaurants in the Short North...
unioncountydailydigital.com
2nd Chances Thrift Store Opens With a Flourish
MARYSVILLE – Today was supposed to be a “soft opening” for the 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., in Uptown Marysville, with the “Grand Opening” planned for a few weeks down the road. But there was nothing soft about today’s opening. The 2nd...
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Fine Dining Patios in Columbus
Our readers were asked this summer to pick all of the best types of patios in the city, from casual to beer gardens to fine dining. And when it comes to the latter, it’s no surprise to see classic German Village favorite Lindey’s top the list. Since opening in 1981, Lindey’s has remained a perennial favorite for local diners and visitors alike.
