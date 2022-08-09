Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Two arrested after barricade situation in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - After barricading himself inside his home for a short period of time in an attempt to avoid arrest, a man was taken into custody without incident, says the Gallia County Sheriff. The incident happened Thursday as deputies working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Service...
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
WTAP
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A juvenile suspect involved in a recent shooting has been reported as a runaway. Two of the other suspects were arrested over the weekend. On Saturday, suspects broke into a Belpre home to steal a firearm, shooting a 17 year old who lived there. The victim was sent to the hospital in serious condition.
West Virginia man gets jail after threats at Rural King
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was sentenced to jail on Thursday for threats he made at Rural King. Michael Adam Roe, 35, of Parkersburg, went into a Rural King holding a hatchet and gave a letter to an employee that said there were pipe bombs located near people’s homes and also inside and outside […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Misunderstanding leads to deployment of search and rescue teams in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — What came in as a call regarding a missing hiker led to a misunderstanding, officials said, and a countywide page for search and rescue teams. Dispatchers in Ross County called for search and rescue along with canines and drones to respond to the area of the Murray City Fire Department in Hocking County around 1:00 a.m.
WSAZ
Man accused of stabbing brother with shovel
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces charges in connection with an assault Tuesday night that sent his brother to the hospital with a head injury, Kanawha County court records show. The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. along the 1100 block of Sand Plant Road in the South...
At least 1 transported from crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
LESAGE, WV (WOWK) – At least one person has been transported from a crash that shut down a portion of Ohio River Road this afternoon. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 7000 block of Ohio River […]
WSAZ
Head-on crash involving 18-wheeler, pickup truck
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 2 has reopened following a head-on collision involving a tractor-trailer and pickup truck. The crash along Ohio River Road happened just before noon. Officials tell WSAZ.com a driver of the semi was heading North on Route 2 when a driver heading South in a...
Ironton Tribune
Bad deal — People facing fines after haulers dump trash on side of the road
When it could end up with you facing jail time and fines because of the person you hired to do a job for you. That’s why Seth Summers, the enforcement officer for the Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District, is warning people about using the services of people on Facebook Marketplace offering to haul off your trash at a low price.
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies; body found outside after 8 days
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A trip to the backyard ended in tragedy after an elderly woman’s body was discovered after lying outside for several days. “Buzzards were circling, and it’s not uncommon for a deer to die and the buzzards take care of them. I didn’t think too much about it until we saw two of them perched on her roof. I told Pat [his wife] something’s wrong,” Roy Patrick, a neighbor, said.
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
West Virginia man arrested after ‘acting’ like a fool’
WEST VIRGINIA- A West Virginia man was arrested after deputies said he was ‘acting like a fool.’ According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, they received a call for an individual acting like a fool and driving like an idiot and endangering the lives of other drivers in the area. Police say they located the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Jackson Co. battle structure fire
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A structure fire has closed a stretch of Beaver Pike in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. that the road was closed between Whaleytown and Cover Road. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to...
Two crashes only one mile-marker apart on I-79S
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two separate crashes happened on I-79S just past the Elkview exit. Metro 911 officials say one crash was at the 11-mile marker and the other was at the 12-mile marker. One person was taken to the hospital from the 11-mile marker crash. At least two people were taken to the […]
Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash. The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour. No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup. This is […]
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
WSAZ
Water heater explodes; fire destroys home
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother’s time in the tub was interrupted by an explosion at her home. Samantha Brewer says she’d just put her kids to bed Monday night and was taking a shower at her home on Salt Creek Road in Lucasville when she heard and felt an explosion.
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
17-year-old sentenced in fatal St. Albans shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in March. Court officials say Eli Nelson will be held in a juvenile detention facility until he turns 18 in January. At that time, he will be resentenced in order to be moved to an […]
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
