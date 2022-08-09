Read full article on original website
wosu.org
Texts from former FirstEnergy execs suggest Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted pressed for nuclear bailout
Newly-disclosed text messages suggest Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a Republican, played a role in pushing for the passage of a nuclear power bailout bill, which is now at the center of a federal bribery case. The texts were between then-FirstEnergy executives who were fired after the company conducted an internal...
wosu.org
Unfilled records requests hide the full story behind Ohio’s utility corruption scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine knew critics questioned whether the former FirstEnergy nuclear plants really needed House Bill 6’s $1.1 billion bailout. But Sam Randazzo, chair of the state’s regulatory commission at the time, assured DeWine the plants couldn’t otherwise cover their costs. DeWine signed the nuclear and coal bailout bill into law in July 2019.
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
wosu.org
Ohio elections officials being hit with requests for lots of 2020 election records
Despite no credible claims of problems with the November 2020 vote in Ohio, dozens of huge requests for voting records from that election are coming in to county elections officials, as they’re finishing up work on a second statewide primary and gearing up for this fall’s election. Delivering...
Ohio, Kentucky governors make second funding request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project, according to a media release. >>Previous Story: Ohio, Kentucky governors request nearly $2...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to make tainted House Bill 6 nuclear bailout even larger
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During legislative debate over the now-scandal-ridden House Bill 6 energy law, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted pushed to extend a controversial ratepayer bailout of two Ohio nuclear power plants, according to texts exchanged between now-fired FirstEnergy executives. The texts, included in an Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel request...
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
wosu.org
Many consumers who picked their own gas supplier pay more, $2 billion more since deregulation
This is part three of a three-part series exploring natural gas utilities in Ohio. The first part looked at Columbia Gas' request for over $200 million in additional revenue. The second part explored scandals at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. It’s been a quarter of a century since Ohio...
Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration
In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it
“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
Many NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread — Here’s the map
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new map Thursday that shows the community levels of coronavirus county-by-county.
The Newest Kayaking Trail in Ohio is Breathtaking
Ohio may be a landlocked state but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of gorgeous waterways to explore here. Lake Erie spans Ohio's entire northern border and is an incredible place to kayak and experience the Buckeye State from a whole new prespective.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
wksu.org
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and leaders have distributed $3.5...
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
