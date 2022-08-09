ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Forge, NY

Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
LEE, NY
Utica woman charged with robbery following stolen wallet investigation

A Utica woman who allegedly punched someone in the face and stole their wallet near Oneida Square last month has been arrested. After reviewing surveillance video from the scene of the theft, police have been searching for 44-year-old Jessica Schaffer, who also had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of stolen property unrelated to this incident.
UTICA, NY
City
Thendara, NY
City
Old Forge, NY
Old Forge, NY
Crime & Safety
Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought

ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
ROME, NY
Man charged with DWI in Trenton, State Police says

TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. William J. Coopy, 59, of Prospect, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) Thursday night. He is formally charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation

LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
CARTHAGE, NY
Fulton Co. animal control officer accused of impersonation

An animal control officer in Fulton County is accused of pretending to be someone from the sheriff’s office. Police say Joseph Passino showed a badge and identified himself as a member of the sheriff’s office while trying to talk to a homeowner in the town of Perth. He’s never been employed by the sheriff’s office.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
NYSP: Man charged with menacing a police officer in town of Ohio

OHIO- A local man is accused of numerous offenses, including felonies, all stemming from complaints of a menacing incident earlier this week. George E. Blackshear, 73, of Cold Brook, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with two felony counts of criminally possessing a weapon in the second-degree (loaded firearm), along with anther felony count of menacing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
COLD BROOK, NY
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Ongoing meth investigations result in arrest, charges filed against five Lewis County residents

LEWIS COUNTY, NY- Five North Country people are all faced with various drug related accusations, stemming from ongoing meth investigations. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of Lucas W. Dafoe, 32, of Port Leyden, NY for criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County

State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Man accused of stealing wallet at Utica DMV

UTICA, N.Y. – A man accused of stealing a wallet at the Utica Department of Motor Vehicles earlier this week has been arrested and charged with grand larceny. Utica police were called to the scene on Monday, Aug. 8, to investigate the theft. Officers were able to identify a suspect and turned the case over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
UTICA, NY
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Oneida PD looking for info on suspicious individual

ONEIDA CITY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department is investigating an incident involving a woman who was approached by a suspicious man while running on August 2nd. According to police, around 11:40 am on Tuesday, a woman was running near Belmont Avenue and Franklin Street when she was approached by a man whose […]

