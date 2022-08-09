Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Backpacks, school supplies giveaway Saturday in Warren
The cost of sending kids back to school is expensive. But FOCUS, Trumbull Community Action Program, the Greater. Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Second Baptist Church, and Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness are looking to help reduce your costs. A citywide backpack and school supply giveaway will take place in Warren from noon...
Area Help Network receives American Rescue Plan funds
A local agency is getting some much-needed financial help thanks to Mahoning County's share of American Rescue Plan money.
WYTV.com
Local pastor named Hometown Hero for impacting his community
(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a man who’s impacting his community through the word of God. This month, Pastor Lewis Macklin celebrated his 25th pastoral anniversary. Pastor Macklin is originally from New York but grew up in Youngstown — a place he calls home.
Seniors learn to swim for free in Youngstown
Instructors from the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy started teaching seniors to swim Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Popular event at Lake Milton is back for another year
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) - Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.
Hermitage officials announce big change for local mall
The announcement says that BUTTERFLI HOLDINGS 011 LLC, an affiliate of FLICORE LLC, purchased the Shenango Valley Mall. The company is based in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
YMCA offers to pay sports fees
The YMCA of Youngstown is offering to pay school sports fees for students who qualify for the Every Kids Sports Pass program.
Free tablets to be given out at local library
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMJ.com
Youngstown could lose millions if city misses deadline on 20 Federal project
As a key deadline approaches in the revitalization of 20 Federal Place in downtown Youngstown, there are concerns that the city may not meet that deadline. "We'll lose all our investors and honestly all our credibility to investors," Councilwoman Lauren McNally said. A master lease agreement between the city of...
WFMJ.com
Sunflowers in bloom at Angiuli's Farm Market
Sunflowers are in bloom again at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. The field of flowers is now open daily for the public to pick their own flowers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special Sunset Sunflower Picking Event will take place on Sunday, August 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Record low enrollment could jeopardize TCTC adult education program
Trumbull County Career & Technical Center's (TCTC) adult education program could be in jeopardy with the school showing lower enrollment. Superintendent Jason Gray tells 21 News that a total of 11 students enrolled in the school's adult education program for the fall semester with one program even getting no students whatsoever.
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JobsNOW: Spots open for local Ironworkers’ apprenticeship class
The Ironworkers apprenticeship class starts in October, but you can start now and get a jump on the training.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Harley Davidson, Biker Brewhouse to host Fallen Officers Memorial Run
Youngstown Harley Davidson and the Biker Brewhouse are teaming up to host the 2022 Forever on Patrol Fallen Officers Memorial Run on Sunday, August 14. All proceeds will benefit the Fallen Officer dinner that takes place every May bringing the family and friends of officers killed in the line of duty together to honor them.
WFMJ.com
Canfield teachers to vote on tentative contract
Canfield Local School District teachers will vote this evening on a tentative contract. Canfield Education Association spokesman Mike Kerensky tells 21 News that negotiators reached a tentative agreement following talks that lasted until late Tuesday. Members of the 180-member union are scheduled to vote at 6 p.m. at the Mahoning...
WFMJ.com
School districts in Mahoning, Trumbull adding new safety measures
School districts across the valley are taking new steps to keep students and staff safe as we get closer to the start of the school year. It's the summer of installation inside all Boardman Local School buildings. The district is almost done adding 448 new door locks, securing every single...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mahoningmatters.com
Self-published Youngstown author Tei’Asha Simms helps others tell their own stories
Self-publishing began disrupting the market with the help of technological advancements like e-books in 2011. According to reports, Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited paid more than a quarter of a billion dollars to indie authors in 2019, and this trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Those with...
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
WFMJ.com
7/17 Credit Union in Boardman robbed Friday
The Boardman Police is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly demanded money from the Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Boardman on Friday, August 12. According to the press release, the unidentified white female entered the bank around 11:30 a.m. and is reported to have handed the bank teller a threatening handwritten note demanding money.
Comments / 0