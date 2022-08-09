ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WFMJ.com

Backpacks, school supplies giveaway Saturday in Warren

The cost of sending kids back to school is expensive. But FOCUS, Trumbull Community Action Program, the Greater. Warren-Youngstown Urban League, Second Baptist Church, and Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness are looking to help reduce your costs. A citywide backpack and school supply giveaway will take place in Warren from noon...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local pastor named Hometown Hero for impacting his community

(WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero is a man who’s impacting his community through the word of God. This month, Pastor Lewis Macklin celebrated his 25th pastoral anniversary. Pastor Macklin is originally from New York but grew up in Youngstown — a place he calls home.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Free tablets to be given out at local library

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Tablets will be given in Mercer to individuals on Thursday who qualify for an assistance program. According to a press release, Allied One Solutions will provide Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) tablets with 25GB. to people who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program. You may be eligible if you meet any of these […]
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Sunflowers in bloom at Angiuli's Farm Market

Sunflowers are in bloom again at Angiuli’s Farm Market in Canfield. The field of flowers is now open daily for the public to pick their own flowers from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. A special Sunset Sunflower Picking Event will take place on Sunday, August 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Record low enrollment could jeopardize TCTC adult education program

Trumbull County Career & Technical Center's (TCTC) adult education program could be in jeopardy with the school showing lower enrollment. Superintendent Jason Gray tells 21 News that a total of 11 students enrolled in the school's adult education program for the fall semester with one program even getting no students whatsoever.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Canfield teachers to vote on tentative contract

Canfield Local School District teachers will vote this evening on a tentative contract. Canfield Education Association spokesman Mike Kerensky tells 21 News that negotiators reached a tentative agreement following talks that lasted until late Tuesday. Members of the 180-member union are scheduled to vote at 6 p.m. at the Mahoning...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

7/17 Credit Union in Boardman robbed Friday

The Boardman Police is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who allegedly demanded money from the Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Boardman on Friday, August 12. According to the press release, the unidentified white female entered the bank around 11:30 a.m. and is reported to have handed the bank teller a threatening handwritten note demanding money.
BOARDMAN, OH

