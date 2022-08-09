Read full article on original website
Related
28 Times Filmmakers Failed To Notice Major Mistakes, So Viewers Caught Them Instead
Uhhh, that's not the Rachel Green I know...
startattle.com
Trolls: TrollsTopia (Season 7) Hulu, Peacock, Final Season, trailer, release date
In TrollsTopia anything is possible with a little teamwork, glitter and a lot of FUN! Startattle.com – Trolls: TrollsTopia | Hulu. When Val’s vacation doesn’t go to plan and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?!
startattle.com
Dating the Delaneys (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Three generations of Delaney women explore the highs and lows of modern-day dating, learning that love and romance can be found at any age, and sometimes where you least expect it. Startattle.com – Dating the Delaneys 2022. Dating the Delaneys is a Hallmark romance drama movie directed by Allan...
startattle.com
Five Days at Memorial (Season 1 Episode 1, 2 & 3) Apple TV+, Vera Farmiga, trailer, release date
Five Days at Memorial chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. Startattle.com – Five Days at Memorial | Apple TV+. As the floodwaters rose, power failed, and heat soared, exhausted employees at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans were forced to make heart-wrenching decisions that would follow them for years to come.
RELATED PEOPLE
startattle.com
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (Season 1 Episode 6 & 7) HBO Max, trailer, release date
As Imogen and Tabby dig into the mystery surrounding Angela Waters, Faran deals with the scars of her past. Startattle.com – Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin | HBO Max. Episode title: “Scars”, “Carnival of Souls”. Release date: August 11, 2022 at 3:01 AM EST. Cast:. –...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
startattle.com
Drake Milligan AGT 2022 Semifinals “Kiss Goodbye All Night”, Season 17
Drake Milligan shows us why he’s the new Elvis of country music with his original song “Kiss Goodbye All Night.” Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Drake Milligan AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Drake Milligan. Age: 23. Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas. Act: Singer. Song:...
startattle.com
Avery Dixon AGT 2022 Semifinals “Higher Ground” Stevie Wonder, Season 17
Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer returns to the AGT stage with his awesome saxophone! Avery Dixon performs “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Avery Dixon AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Avery Dixon. Age: 21. Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia. Act: Saxophonists. Song:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
startattle.com
Ava Swiss AGT 2022 Semifinals “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” Pink, Season 17
Ava Swiss inspires the audience with a beautiful cover of “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken” by P!nk. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Ava Swiss’ consisted of singing P!nk’s “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken”. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell all gave her standing ovations.
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands On Date Night In Santa Monica: Photos
Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were spotted holding hands on a dinner date! The couple stepped out for a meal at famed celebrity hot spot (and known to be one of Rihanna’s favorite spots) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 11. They twinned in neutrals as they exited the Italian establishment, both rocking wire frame sunglasses. Lauren looked stunning, as she sported beige Gianvito Rossi heels and a floral skin-tight dress.
startattle.com
Animal Kingdom (Season 6 Episode 11) “Hit and Run” trailer, release date
Pope is sent to solitary confinement. Startattle.com – Animal Kingdom | TNT. Deran gets a visit from an old friend. J, Craig and Deran figure out what to do about Pope. Julia confronts Baz. Network: TNT. Episode title: “Hit and Run”. Release date: August 14, 2022 at 9pm...
startattle.com
Dynasty (Season 5 Episode 19) Elizabeth Gillies, Grant Show, trailer, release date
As Liam struggles with his conscience, he receives a not so inspiring sentiment from his mother. Startattle.com – Dynasty | The CW. Meanwhile, Fallon organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane and Sam are all corralled to help, but Jeff is not convinced to join. Adam goes to Blake for help. Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis. Lastly, Dominique is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom’s chagrin. This episode was directed by Liz Gillies and written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
startattle.com
Tales of the Walking Dead (Season 1 Episode 1 & 2) AMC+, trailer, release date
“Evie / Joe” (Episode 1) – In a road-trip story, a reclusive prepper abandons his bunker in search of a female prepper from his past. Startattle.com – Tales of the Walking Dead | AMC. Along the way, he meets an unlikely ally who is his polar opposite;...
startattle.com
Amoukanama AGT 2022 Semifinals, Season 17, Acrobatics
The acrobatic group, Amoukanama, takes acrobatic to new heights! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Amoukanama’s semifinals performance consisted of performing an acrobatic dance routine including tricks through hoops, off of a tire, on trampolines and handstands on top of each other. Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell all gave them standing ovations.
startattle.com
Chesapeake Shores (Season 6 Episode 1) Hallmark, “The Best Is Yet to Come”, trailer, release date
The O’Brien family comes together in the aftermath of Connor’s heart attack. Startattle.com – Chesapeake Shores | Hallmark. Jess and David deal with media fallout after Dennis Peck goes on the run, and we finally discover who Abby called. Network: Hallmark. Episode title: “The Best Is Yet...
startattle.com
Players Choir AGT 2022 Semifinals “Can’t Stop the Feeling” Justin Timberlake, Season 17
NFL players team up to sing a fantastic rendition of “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” by Justin Timberlake! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake. Result: TBA. Players Choir’s Semifinals performance consisted of...
NFL・
startattle.com
Amazing Veranica AGT 2022 Semifinals “Better When I’m Dancin'” Meghan Trainor, Season 17
Amazing Veranica and her adorable pups bring their best dog act EVER! Amazing Veranica performs to “Better When I’m Dancin'” by Meghan Trainor. Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Veranica AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Amazing Veranica & Her Incredible Friends. Age: 12. Hometown:...
PETS・
startattle.com
The Harbinger (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
The Harbinger follows Daniel and Theresa Snyder, who move their troubled young daughter Rosalie to a quaint Midwestern town. Startattle.com – The Curse of Rosalie movie. Soon after they arrive, neighbors begin to die. The townspeople suspect Rosalie and shun the Snyder family. Fearing something evil followed them, the tormented parents seek the advice of a Native American seer named Floating Hawk, who tells them that only d–th can save Rosalie. When more people perish and a detective starts looking into the mysterious d–ths, the Snyders must do whatever it takes to protect their family.
startattle.com
Groundswell (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
On the heels of a personal and professional setback, Chef Emma travels to Hawaii where she meets Ben, a handsome, reclusive surf instructor whose lessons help her to regain her footing. Startattle.com – Groundswell 2022. Groundswell is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Lee Friedlander (Girl Play, Out...
startattle.com
Ben Lapidus AGT 2022 Semifinals, Season 17, The Parmesan Cheese Song
Ben Lapidus returns to the stage to perform the most epic rendition of The Parmesan Cheese Song that you’ve ever seen! Startattle.com – America’s Got Talent 2022 Season 17 Semifinals. Ben Lapidus AGT Semifinals. Contestant: Ben Lapidus. Age: 29. Hometown: Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Act: Singer/Songwriter. Result: TBA. Ben...
Comments / 0