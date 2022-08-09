As Liam struggles with his conscience, he receives a not so inspiring sentiment from his mother. Startattle.com – Dynasty | The CW. Meanwhile, Fallon organizes a fundraiser to help save her horse charity and Liam, Culhane and Sam are all corralled to help, but Jeff is not convinced to join. Adam goes to Blake for help. Dex (guest star Pej Vahdat) decides to deal with something on his own, which does not go well with Alexis. Lastly, Dominique is assigned a bodyguard by FSN and he takes his job very seriously, much to Dom’s chagrin. This episode was directed by Liz Gillies and written by Aubrey Villalobos Karr.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO