Read full article on original website
Related
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation
LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Local man charged in town of Lee domestic dispute
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with various accusations stemming from complaints of a domestic incident earlier this week, authorities say. Matthew A. Bush, 25, of Lee, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of menacing in the second-degree (weapon), criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flackbroadcasting.com
Man charged with DWI in Trenton, State Police says
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. William J. Coopy, 59, of Prospect, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) Thursday night. He is formally charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of stealing a boat and attempting to disguise it. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Michael Luca is accused of stealing the boat from Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam and removing distinguishing parts from it. He’s...
flackbroadcasting.com
Hinckley man accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local man is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. James W. Mickett, 74, of Hinckley, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
flackbroadcasting.com
Ongoing meth investigations result in arrest, charges filed against five Lewis County residents
LEWIS COUNTY, NY- Five North Country people are all faced with various drug related accusations, stemming from ongoing meth investigations. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Drug Task Force announced the arrest of Lucas W. Dafoe, 32, of Port Leyden, NY for criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the third-degree, along with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance in the fifth-degree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
Woman’s Remains Found in Remote Area of Upstate NY, Can You Identify Her Jewelry – State Police Ask for Help
The remains of an adult woman have been located in a remote area of Upstate New York and State Police have released photos of the woman's jewelry in hopes that someone can help identify her, and ultimately notify her family. At this time, State Police don't know if the unidentified...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Man charged with menacing a police officer in town of Ohio
OHIO- A local man is accused of numerous offenses, including felonies, all stemming from complaints of a menacing incident earlier this week. George E. Blackshear, 73, of Cold Brook, NY was arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with two felony counts of criminally possessing a weapon in the second-degree (loaded firearm), along with anther felony count of menacing a police officer and a misdemeanor count of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree (w/intent to use).
WKTV
Man accused of breaking into storage units in Rome; second suspect sought
ROME, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says one of two suspects was caught after breaking into storage units in Rome early Thursday morning. Deputies went to Colonial Self Storage II on Rome New London Road around 1:30 a.m. after a burglary was reported. When the deputies arrived,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/4/22
Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica woman charged for robbery & possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a woman wanted on a warrant for criminal possession of stolen property was apprehended after a month-long robbery investigation from mid-July. According to police, in mid-July, the UPD Criminal Investigations Division began investigating a robbery involving a woman...
Human Remains Found In Upstate New York! Police Asking You For Help!
This is the story of a mysterious missing person here in New York State. According to ABC News, the first 72 hours following a person's disappearance is crucial in locating them alive. It's within this time period that the evidence is strongest, the memory of witnesses is still fresh and leads haven't evaporated yet.
flackbroadcasting.com
One suspect caught, another flees from alleged storage unit burglary in Rome, Deputies say
ROME- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with felony burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a series of storage units, authorities say. Richard W. Cayton, 31, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say he is officially charged with two felony counts of burglary in the third-degree.
13 WHAM
State Police looking for missing woman
Canandaigua, N.Y. — (UPDATED 8/11): Family says Ashley Corso has been found safe. Original story: The New York State Police are looking for a missing woman from Naples. Ashley Corso, 30, was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Playful Jaxx
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jaxx is a 5-year-old pit bull who was surrendered to the Jefferson County SPCA some time ago. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says the staff affectionately call him “Bubba.”. She says Jaxx has a history of biting, so he should go to a home with...
informnny.com
Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
Comments / 0