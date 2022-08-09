ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From John Travolta to Kylie Minogue: 20 tributes as Grease star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

British-Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73, her family has announced.

She was best known for her iconic role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 film Grease which became one of the biggest (and most loved) film musicals of all time.

Newton-John also had a successful music career as a four-time Grammy Award winner and 12-time nominee.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

After her breast cancer diagnosis in 1992, the actor battled the disease for 30 years while she campaigned for better treatments and set up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Research Centre in Melbourne.

The news of her death was shared by her husband, John Easterling who posted in a statement:

"Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years, sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement continued before adding that the actress’ “healing inspiration and pioneering experience” with plant medicine will continue on with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund."

Here are all the celebrities and public figures who have paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John.

John Travolta

Actor John Travolta who starred alongside Newton-John in Grease as love interest Danny Zuko paid tribute to his Sandy.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!" he signed off the heartfelt message.

Barry Pearl

Grease co-star reflects on working with young Olivia Newton-John | 9 News Australia
www.youtube.com

Another Grease star, Barry Peal who played T-Bird Doody appeared emotional as he spoke about his former castmate in an interview with 9 News .

"Everything sounds so trite when you discuss who she is and what she was, but it is so because it's so profoundly true ... a heart that was so giving and loving," Pearl said.

Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister reacted to the news of the Aussie actor's death.

"Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives," he tweeted.

"From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack.

"Above all she was a wonderful, generous person."

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey shared an anecdote about Newton-John's "positive outlook" on things where she "didn't let her cancer diagnosis consume her life."

“Her positivity was so infectious,” she wrote. “You’ll be missed, Olivia. Here’s to the good times.”

Kylie Minogue

Fellow Aussie singer and actor, Kylie Minogue tweeted: "Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will. (Just like this picture @nfsaonline )

"She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER."

Dannii Minogue

Like her sister, Dannii Minogue also had warm words to say about the late actor.

"Dame Olivia Newton John would illuminate a room, just with her presence. Her heart was full of love and light, and she made it her mission to share that beautiful energy with the world," she wrote in an Instagram post.

"I was lucky to meet Olivia many times over the years. I was honoured to be asked to assist in raising money to build the Olivia Newton John Cancer & Wellness Centre in Heidelberg, Victoria.

"I know this hospital has helped - and will help - many people, and she was so very proud of making this dream come to life.

"Rest In Peace lovely lady. You will never be forgotten," she added.



Hugh Jackman

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said he was "devastated to hear the news that @therealonj has passed away."

"One of the great privileges of my life was getting to know her. Not only was she one of the most talented people I’ve known … she was one of the most open hearted, generous and funny. She was a one of kind spirit," his Instagram post read.

"It’s no secret Olivia was my first crush. I kissed her (poster) every night before bed. Her legacy will only grow stronger in the years to come.

"A fighter for healing from cancer that knows no bounds. I love you Olivia."


Richard Marx

"My heart is broken," musician Richard Marx tweeted. "Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day."


Barbra Streisand

"Too young to leave this world. May she RIP," she wrote in an Instagram caption with a photo of them from their younger years.


Mariah Carey

The Without You singer described the moment she sang Hopelessly Devoted To You in a duet with Newton-John.

"This is a moment I will never ever forget. I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I've ever met. She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you."



Viola Davis

"Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories," actor Viola Davis tweeted.

Mark Hamill

Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill tweeted: "Everything she did was infused with a joyousness that was absolutely contagious. We loved her & she loved us. #RIP_OliviaNewtonJohn."

Sir Rod Stewart

Singer Rod Stewart paid to his "great friend" and described Newton-John as "the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication.

"Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.

"RIP Olivia

"Sir Rod," he wrote.

Julianne Hough

Actor Julianne Hough who played Sandy in the 2016 TV remake Grease Live! posted a tribute to Newton-John.

"Like so many, Olivia has always been my hero. Discovering her magnetic energy as an artist and actress came first but it was her heart that truly captured mine.

"Forever an icon and legend!" she said in an Instagram post.


George Takei

Star Trek actor, George Takei tweeted: "We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.

"Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth," he added.

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne shared her condolences in a tweet: "Rest In Peace #OliviaNewtonJohn Ozzy and I loved her so much. She was a hero, teen idol and the work she has done for breast cancer is immeasurable."

Jane Lynch

Glee actor Jane Lynch shared Richard Max's tribute and described "ONJ" as an "Angel."

Nancy Sinatra

"I didn't know Olivia Newton-John personally but I admired her for the way she faced her health battles," singer Nancy Sinatra tweeted.

"Beautiful & strong, she fought to the end. My heart goes out to her family & all who love her. It's just not fair. Godspeed, Olivia. We'll always be hopelessly devoted to you."



Piers Morgan

Broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: "So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died.

"At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You."

He added: "Great song, great film, great lady. RIP."

Peter Andre

"This has made me really really sad," singer Peter Andre said in a tweet.

"I have had the privilege of meeting the incredible Olivia a few times and even worked with her on a special Spina Bifida concert in Australia.

"She was lovely in every way. Always lit up the room. Thoughts with her family. RIP."

Rest in peace Olivia.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Britney Spears gets called 'racist' after only naming Black celebrities in post about weed

Britney Spears is facing backlash after naming only Black celebrities when speaking about marijuana in a lengthy Instagram post. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Spears wrote an explanation to why she believes her two teenage sons do not want to see her and criticized her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, after he spoke out an interview with The Daily Mail. In the interview, Federline claimed he and Spears' teenage sons do not want to see her as often because of the semi-nude photos she posts to her social media. In addition, Federline is set to speak in a TV interview about raising...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Peter Andre
Person
Anthony Albanese
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Richard Marx
Person
George Takei
Person
Dannii Minogue
Person
John Travolta
Person
Mark Hamill
Indy100

Ryan Reynolds reveals how his wife reacted to him buying Wrexham FC - and it wasn't good

In a new interview Ryan Reynolds revealed how his wife reacted to him buying the Welsh football team, Wrexham AFC. Reynolds joined guest host Rob McElhenney on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to speak about their experience co-owning the football team on Tuesday. During which, he said his wife was not happy when he announced he bought Wrexham.The two actors bought the Welsh team in 2020 after McElhenney approached Reynolds with the idea, despite the two having never met in person. "I remember after you had reached out about this absolutely insane idea, and I remember showing up, seeing Blake and saying,...
NFL
Indy100

Amber Heard 'publicist' is being harassed online by Johnny Depp fans

The high-profile Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial may have ended in June, but the drama amongst fans still thrives as Depp fans accuse Heard's 'publicist' of being behind an anti-Depp Twitter account.Internet personality and Depp supporter Laura Bockov took her accusations to Twitter, with many others jumping on the bandwagon.The user-in-question (@k4m1laa), who posts under the name Kamilla, has categorically denied this and has since turned the account private. The account was said to be critical of Depp. On Wednesday (August 10), Bockov suggested that the person behind the account could be publicist Crisanta White, who is reportedly a...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The Simpsons is finally going to reveal how show predicts future

The moment has finally arrived - The Simpsons is going to reveal just how the show predicts the future.The show, which has been on for more than 30 years, was created by Matt Groening.The first episode aired on 17 December 1989, making it the longest-running US scripted primetime series.Now, it’s become the sort of thing where if the animated sitcom doesn’t predict the future, it’s a shock.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhether it’s predicting that former President Donald Trump would become the commander-in-chief or the coronavirus pandemic, the show’s writers seem to know a few secrets.In conversation with...
TV SERIES
Indy100

There's a reason why Kevin Federline's interview about Britney Spears won't air in full

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline sat down for a new interview about their relationship - but it won't air in full because some of the revelations are "too hurtful".While speaking with journalist Daphne Barak for an ITV exclusive interview, Federline talked about raising his two songs, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. In the interview, Federline told Barak his two sons have chosen not to see their mother for a few months because she posts 'nude selfies' to Instagram, leading to backlash from Spears and others online. But the TV interview apparently had a lot of other revelations that Barak...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#British Australian#Newton John In Grease
Indy100

Idris Elba details how he ‘hustled’ his way onto Jay-Z’s album

Idris Elba has revealed how he landed a spot on Jay-Z's 2007 album American Gangster.In conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show during an appearance to promote his upcoming film Beast, Elba said that he heard that the rapper was going to "work on an album associated with the film" of the same name and that he needed to be on that Jay-Z album.Elba, who went to great lengths to make that a reality wrote Jay-Z a "long poem" after reaching out to one of the rapper's associates.However, he said it was intended to be a rap but "didn't...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

PGA golfers were asked about Kim Kardashian's breakup and responses were funny

If you asked a bunch of Kim Kardashian fans their thoughts on the Pete Davidson breakup, they'd be devastated. Ask Kanye West, he'd be delighted. Ask a group of golfers on the PGA Tour, and you'd get a compilation of hilarious, unbothered responses. News broke on Saturday (August 6) that the pair had parted ways after nine months of dating – and branding his body with tatts dedicated to the reality star and her children. Insiders told E! News that while the pair share "a lot of love and respect for each other," the long-distance dynamic "made it really difficult...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy