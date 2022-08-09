ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Saharan Dust squashes SWFL storms

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
 3 days ago
We had an early start and finish to the afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday. You may have noticed a bit of haze in our sky. That is Saharan Dust moving in from the Atlantic Ocean. It floated here all the way from Africa!

This dust will not only give us a hazy sky, but also give us pretty sunsets the next couple of nights. It will lower rain coverage to just 10%-20% through Thursday. The few storms that do pop, however, will have the opportunity to be strong.

The lower rain coverage through Thursday will also give us hot afternoons. After hitting 91º on Tuesday, highs will be right near 95º the next couple of days.

Tracking the Tropics:

Our tropical wave in the far Atlantic now has a low chance of development over the next five days, instead of a medium chance. This is thanks to Saharan Dust and some wind shear in the Atlantic.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

