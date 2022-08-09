ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early, TX

Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, 79, of Brownwood

Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Alice Faye James, 79, of Brownwood

Alice Faye James, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Sherry Sue Lindsey, 70, of Brownwood

Sherry Sue Lindsey, age 70, of Brownwood formerly of Schulenburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Songbird Lodge. Graveside Services for Sherry will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Pitman Cemetery in Muldoon. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home in Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Jesse Jauregui, Jr., 52, of Santa Anna

Jesse Jauregui, Jr., age 52, of Santa Anna, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
SANTA ANNA, TX
Weldon Claborn Hill of Rising Star

Weldon Claborn Hill was born March 11, 1934 to Eugene and Opal Hill in Okra, Texas. He passed from this life to join His Savior on August 7, 2022. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 10 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Christ in Rising Star, Texas with Terry Jackson officiating. Burial will follow after the service at Rising Star Heritage Cemetery in Rising Star, Texas.
RISING STAR, TX
Brownwood to host Lemonade Day August 13

Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Clinton “Clint” Pack, 48, of Brownwood

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Clinton “Clint” Pack was called home at the age of 48. The world lost an amazing father, husband, brother, and friend. Clint was born on March 6, 1974, in Fort Worth, Texas. Clint grew up on a farm in Perrin and he graduated from Perrin-Whitt High school. He loved living on the farm with his Granny and Papa. He spent most of his life in the Fort Worth area before relocating to Brownwood, Texas. Clint loved cars and was one of the most ambitious and knowledgeable men when it came to ideas and starting new adventures. He worked most of his life as a mechanic. He was always there to help people when they needed it and was very well loved in his community and in his church.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Walking Fire burns 18+ acres of Coleman County land

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large fire, the Texas A&M Forest Service is calling the Walking Fire, began burning about eight miles outside of Novice around 4:00 Thursday evening. Update As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, the Walking Fire was 95% contained at 99 acres burned. This, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. This […]
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout Sept. 3

The 2nd Annual D’avion’s 3 on 3 Shootout will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Brownwood Middle School, beginning at 9 a.m. Now is the time for teams to sign up. Cost is $100 per team of four. There will be two brackets – one for 6th...
BROWNWOOD, TX
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Cross Plains crash survivor speaks on wreck, loss of best friend & being ‘inches from death’

CROSS PLAINS, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Tragedy struck the small town of Cross Plains, Texas over the weekend when two teenagers crashed their pickup between Cross Plains and Coleman, taking the life of a beloved Cross Plains High athlete. Crash survivor, 16-year-old Bentley Hall, spoke with Big Country Homepage about his experience and the loss of […]
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Arrests Made After Two High Speed Chases in Coleman County

Coleman County law enforcement agencies were involved in two separate chases on Sunday evening, August 7th, both originating in neighboring counties. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill:. On Sunday August 7, 202, at around 9:53 PM, Coleman County was advised that the Winters Police Department (Runnels County) was attempting...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Cross Plains Senior Football Player Badly Injured in Crash

CROSS PLAINS, TX — Senior starter Ryan Hopkins on the Cross Plains Buffalo football team was badly injured in an early morning crash on Sunday. According to the Texas DPS, at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning, a teen driver of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling southeast in US 84. At about 12 miles northeast of Coleman, tragedy struck.
CROSS PLAINS, TX
Cross Plains Teens Injured in Wreck in Coleman County

According to BigCountryHomepage.com, two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 Sunday morning approximately 12 miles north of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Three Charges Against Man After Sunday Night Domestic Disturbance

Brownwood Police released the following information concerning an arrest made Sunday night. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 11:20 pm, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 blk of Duke St regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX
Kicks for Kids kicks off a new school year

Kicks for Kids is a program that takes donations from the Brown County community before the school year starts. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce asks the schools what shoe sizes they need, and then the Chamber delivers those shoes to the school counselors to disperse to students. A good turnout came for Kicks for Kids, with La Botana providing free meals for all who donate.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
Weekend arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, other charges

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday morning:. On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 11:20 p.m. officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Duke St. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, they met with an adult female who...
BROWNWOOD, TX

