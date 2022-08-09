ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
Highway 98.9

Today is the 6th Anniversary of Louisiana’s Great Flood of 2016

It's hard to believe, especially since we've been through so much together since then, that Louisiana's 'Great Flood' of 2016 started six years ago today. And I say 'together' for a reason. Folks from all over Louisiana and neighboring states that weren't hit as bad mobilized immediately to help with rescue efforts. While this was in no way about me, a friend of mine organized a supply drive and I accompanied her when it was time for delivery. At the time I wrote about the experience and it's still just as impactful. I hope you'll indulge me. Maybe, when the next disaster hits, and it will, you'll lend a helping hand. You don't have to have any special training, just a heart. It takes a village to come together and rebuild.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parishes#U S Census Bureau#Stacker#Born And Bred#The U S Census Bureau
Vicksburg Post

LDWF updates Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on Thursday to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on Aug. 3 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. The area still includes all of Tensas Parish; all of Madison Parish south of U.S. 80 and east of U.S. 65, and a small section in the northwestern quadrant of the parish; and the eastern third of Franklin Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Yearly gun deaths up in Louisiana

The recent mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, highlight the threat gun violence poses to public safety in the United States. And according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the problem is getting worse. A total...
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: The Great Raft on the Red River

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WVUE) - The Great Raft on the Red River blocked any attempt to use the river for navigation. The Raft was a logjam -- hundreds of years in the making -- that blocked any boat traffic on the Red River in northwestern Louisiana. In the mid-18th century, a...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show

The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy