Wilton, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Apartments in works for office buildings in Wilton

WILTON — Two Danbury Road office buildings might transform into small-scale housing options as the town pushes for more multifamily units. Officials are considering converting two of the buildings into multifamily housing at 523-529 Danbury Road, a seven-acre property. It would offer nine apartments. The goal is to “adaptively...
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

New Canaan home inspired by the 'Glass House' listed for $2.1M

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the post-World War II era in New Canaan, traditional saltbox-style houses were typical family abodes — until a certain group of architects descended on the area, turning the suburban town into a “neighborhood art show.”. The...
NEW CANAAN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: Free museum days a chance to explore CT

These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton finance board wants to be more involved in budget process

WILTON — The Board of Finance didn’t outright say it would be recommending budget guidance for the Board of Education and Board of Selectmen for the upcoming fiscal year, but some members openly spoke of the benefits it could provide. It’s a noticeable shift from roughly this time...
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities

DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
DANBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
DANBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Woog's World: New 'Keep Westport Weird' shirts not off base

The other day, a friend mentioned that she and her family were heading soon to Aruba. “It’s cheaper now!” she chirped. Well, yeah. And there’s a good reason. It’s even hotter there than here. People pay very good money to rent homes in Westport for the...
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Stamford High football player, 16, dies after sudden illness, friends say

STAMFORD — Djemayley Vernet, a former football player at Stamford High School, died last week at the age of 16. He was entering his junior year of high school, preparing for his first job — “just starting out and checking off the milestones of his teen years,” according to a post written by members of the youth group at Church of God By Faith in Fairfield, which is raising funds to support his family.
STAMFORD, CT

