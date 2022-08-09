STAMFORD — Djemayley Vernet, a former football player at Stamford High School, died last week at the age of 16. He was entering his junior year of high school, preparing for his first job — “just starting out and checking off the milestones of his teen years,” according to a post written by members of the youth group at Church of God By Faith in Fairfield, which is raising funds to support his family.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO