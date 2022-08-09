Thanks for supporting the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Washington County Fair | By Ally Loosen

August 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the August 9, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, and Jackson said they saw a steady pace throughout the day. Many voters said the weather could not have been better as there were sunny skies and comfortable, if not hot, temps in the mid-70s.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO