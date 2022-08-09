ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ANALYSIS: Are Attorneys Still Uprooting From Their Jobs?

The temptation for attorneys to pull up roots and leave their jobs still persists after more than two years of the Great Resignation, according to the results from two recent Bloomberg Law surveys. Last month, I analyzed survey results showing that many attorneys reported that their colleagues who left their...
ANALYSIS: The D, E, and I in Bloomberg Law’s DEI Framework

Bloomberg Law released its second annual DEI Framework today, which saw submissions increase by approximately 50% over last year, showing just how significant DEI efforts are becoming in the legal industry. The DEI Framework is a listing of 43 US-based law firms that meet or exceed an established threshold for...
Six Misconceptions About Employee Retention Credit Eligibility

In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s employee retention credit in just 12 days with no contemporary legislative history. The IRS has not and will not issue formal regulatory guidance, leaving some gray areas and many unanswered questions for taxpayers. The initial confusion surrounding eligibility for the employee retention credit was further exacerbated by subsequent legislative changes to the CARES Act, resulting in an eligibility matrix for employers to navigate with little guidance.
Ohio Attorneys Can Hold Crypto in Escrow, Ethics Board Says

Ohio attorneys can accept and hold cryptocurrency in escrow for clients and third parties, but they must take steps to protect it and avoid getting involved in money laundering and other fraud, the state’s professional conduct board said. Many international clients prefer using cryptocurrency for business transactions, according to...
ESG risk management for banking

[Download our free ESG Toolkit for the financial services industry for guidance on ESG strategies, preparing ESG reports and disclosures, and engaging with the board of directors on how to identify and manage ESG risks.]. Are banks exposed to ESG risks?. Banks may be exposed to ESG and climate risks...
Hedge Funds Face SEC Push to Share More on Their Strategies (2)

Hedge funds would have to start giving the government significantly more information about their investment strategies under a proposal from the. to better keep tabs on risks to the financial system. The expansion of confidential filings that big managers must file quarterly with the SEC would mark one of the...
Drug Price Bill Shifts Dollars From Cancer Meds, Analysts Warn

The Senate’s plan to lower US drug prices will inadvertently steer funds away from some life-changing medicines on the brink of release, including new cancer therapies, industry analysts say. The House is expected to vote on Friday on a package that would enable the government to haggle with pharmaceutical...
Did Big Law Learn Anything From the Demise of Dewey & LeBoeuf?

Maybe it’s not seared in your memory like the names Enron or Bernie Madoff. But in the rarefield world of Big Law, the ignominious end of Dewey & LeBoeuf was a traumatic event. If you were following the news 10 years ago you might remember the death watch that...
Three Firms Lead Vista Equity’s Take-Private Deal for Avalara

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Vista Equity Partners on its agreement to buy tax compliance software provider Avalara, Inc. in all-cash deal valued at $8.4 billion, including debt. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Perkins Coie are advising Avalara on the transaction, which calls for shareholders of the Seattle-headquartered company to...
ANALYSIS: The Latest CFIUS Report to Congress, Visualized

A historic year in M&A was also a record year for the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), the Committee’s latest annual report to Congress reveals. CFIUS’s official data covering calendar year 2021—the first full calendar year when CFIUS reforms brought by the significant 2018 FIRRMA legislation were in full effect—were made public earlier this month, and they show that, as predicted, both the number of notices and the number of short-form declarations filed reached a record high last year.
More Changes Are on the Way for Cryptocurrency Tax Reporting

The crypto industry has faced a number of challenges over the past few months. In June, the price of bitcoin dropped to its lowest value in nearly two years, shaking confidence and leading to layoffs in platforms and supporting organizations. Despite the setbacks, crypto is still huge—according to CoinMarket, the...
