Richmond, VA

Storms Likely Wednesday Afternoon

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers and a few storms will remain limited to the Blue Ridge this evening, with gradually clearing skies overnight. Expect another warm night, with lows in the mid 70s Wednesday morning.

The chance for storms increases on Wednesday, with widespread storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning by late afternoon. A few storms could produce damaging downburst winds. We are currently in a level 1 threat for severe weather over most of the Piedmont and the northern Tidewater.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing much milder and much drier air into the region. The conditions this weekend will be the most comfortable they have been all summer.

A strong tropical wave off the west coast of Africa could strengthen as it moves to the west-northwest over the next several days. There is a chance this disturbance will become "Danielle", the first named storm in the Atlantic Basin since Colin dissipated over North Carolina.

