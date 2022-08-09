American Heart Association recognizes University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center for heart disease and stroke care

Ambulances sit at University of Maryland's St .Joseph Medical Center in Towson, outside the emergency entrance Thursday., Jan. 6, 2022. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A Baltimore County hospital is among 37 hospitals in Maryland recently recognized by the American Heart Association for its participation in the association’s Get With The Guidelines program.

St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Towson, part of the University of Maryland Medical System facilities, was recognized for its achievements in the Get With The Guidelines program. The program focuses on quality improvements efforts for heart disease and stroke care. The effort aims to improve patient outcomes, and lower readmissions and lower mortality rates.

The American Heart Association recognized 2,600 hospitals nationally that have used its programs for improvement efforts.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, according to a news release. These health issues require swift and proven treatment to get the best outcomes for patients, according to a news release.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Tracy Brazelton, executive director for the American Heart Association in Baltimore and Greater Maryland. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”