ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

American Heart Association recognizes University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center for heart disease and stroke care

By Tony Roberts, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HS0Wd_0hA7dY8d00
Ambulances sit at University of Maryland's St .Joseph Medical Center in Towson, outside the emergency entrance Thursday., Jan. 6, 2022. Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A Baltimore County hospital is among 37 hospitals in Maryland recently recognized by the American Heart Association for its participation in the association’s Get With The Guidelines program.

St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Towson, part of the University of Maryland Medical System facilities, was recognized for its achievements in the Get With The Guidelines program. The program focuses on quality improvements efforts for heart disease and stroke care. The effort aims to improve patient outcomes, and lower readmissions and lower mortality rates.

The American Heart Association recognized 2,600 hospitals nationally that have used its programs for improvement efforts.

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, according to a news release. These health issues require swift and proven treatment to get the best outcomes for patients, according to a news release.

“Every 40 seconds, someone in America has a stroke or heart attack,” said Tracy Brazelton, executive director for the American Heart Association in Baltimore and Greater Maryland. “Access to high-quality care is something that everyone should have, and the Get With The Guidelines program helps ensure all patients can access high-quality care amid adversity.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Monitoring Elevated COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Montgomery County health officials are monitoring an elevated rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations as the jurisdiction remains in high transmission. As of Aug. 8, there were 159 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County, said Sean O’Donnell, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager, during a media briefing Wednesday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

10 senior residents of Park View at Rosedale graduate from Baltimore County Department of Aging digital literacy education course

ROSEDALE, MD—Ten senior residents, ranging from 62 to 85 years old, of Enterprise Community Development’s Park View at Rosedale in Baltimore County this week received program certificates marking their graduation from a five-week Computer Essentials course organized by the Baltimore County Department of Aging. The course, which covered...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Freedom Federal Credit Union selects eight Baltimore County, Harford County educators as 2022 Golden Apple Award recipients

JOPPA. MD—At a reception held at Mountain Branch in Joppa on Thursday, August 5, 2022, Freedom Federal Credit Union honored Dr. Stacey Durkovicˈ and Jeanne Mackowiak, as the grand prize award recipients of the Credit Union’s 2022 Golden Apple Annual Educator Award grant competition. Thanks to Freedom’s recent expansion from Harford County into Baltimore County, the Credit Union doubled grant awards from four total awards to eight, four awards in each county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Towson, MD
Health
wypr.org

Thousands of substitute teachers to close the teacher gap in Baltimore

Not enough teachers are returning to Maryland classrooms this month as schools across the state, and the nation, struggle to find workers willing to show up. Some school districts plan to recruit thousands of substitutes but there’s concern about how effective temporary teachers will be for students. Lack of school staff and classroom safety issues from larger class sizes are major concerns for teachers in the Baltimore region.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Spotted lanternfly population growing exponentially in Maryland

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Some Maryland counties have found themselves under attack by an invasive species that has grown exponentially over the years. The spotted lanternfly has showed up in huge numbers this summer, swarming forests and people's homes. The spotted lanternfly's first discovery in Maryland was in 2018,...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Celebree School breaks ground in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Celebree School broke ground on its new Nottingham location last week. The event was held on Friday, August 5, 2022. Attendees were treated with a tour of the facility and complimentary ice cream. Carmen Christiana also presented a proclamation on behalf of County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s office.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stroke#Linus Heart Disease#United States#Diseases#General Health#University Of Maryland
baltimorefishbowl.com

Urban Landscape: Roland Avenue church seeks developer; more restaurants in Lauraville, Locust Point and Mount Vernon; a new role for Somerset

A historic church on Roland Avenue could soon come on the market for redevelopment, if Baltimore’s Planning Commission approves a request to subdivide it from surrounding property. The Planning Commission has received an application to subdivide more than 7.5 acres in north Baltimore so its owner can sell a...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
CBS Baltimore

Jesse Jackson meets with Sesame Place operator after allegations of racial bias, including by Baltimore family

BALTIMORE -- The operators of Sesame Place announced new action this week to re-train employees after several parents alleged their children experienced racial discrimination at the theme park located outside of Philadelphia.That includes a family from Baltimore who filed a $25 million lawsuit.Reverend Jesse Jackson personally met with the CEO of SeaWorld, which runs Sesame Place on Thursday.Jackson spoke briefly at a news conference in New York City Thursday evening about the "burden" the children will bear after being "singled out." He vowed to make sure the company enacts practices that stop any future discrimination. In one video, a character greets...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Mayor Brandon Scott plans to ”move Baltimore towards a better, brighter future” with second round of American Rescue Plan Act funding

Mayor Brandon Scott has announced the non-profit recipients who will receive the second round of American Rescue Plan Act grant awards from the Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs. In response to COVID-19 and its negative economic impacts, these grants will continue to support Baltimore’s “nonprofit organizations serving families, youth...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy