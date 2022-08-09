Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
KNOE TV8
Judge denies bond reduction for 4 teens accused in Frickey’s carjacking, dragging death
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On Friday, an Orleans Parish Criminal Court Judge denied a request to lower bonds for four teens accused of carjacking and dragging Linda Frickey to death in Mid City. Bonds for John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’qel Curtis will remain at $1 million each....
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey ask for bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman are expected in court Friday. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death are expected to ask for their bond to be reduced. The...
Louisiana man sentenced to 30 years in prison after two sisters die in multi-vehicle crash
A Slidell man was sentenced to 30 years after two sisters were killed in a three-vehicle accident back in February 2020.
WDSU
Constable: Officer who allegedly witnessed French Quarter rape, not NOPD but a deputy constable
NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Shorty, the elected Constable of Second City Court in Algiers confirms that the law enforcement officer who allegedly was told about a rape happening in the French Quarter and didn’t immediately respond is one of his deputies. A Second City Court deputy. Shorty is...
NOLA.com
'It feels like a burden's left me,' victim's mother says after 2nd guilty verdict in Gretna murder
A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated more than seven hours Wednesday before convicting a second defendant of murder in a 2016 Gretna shooting that claimed the life of a Marrero man. Steven "Bubba" Tate, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Ethan Allen. Tate was acquitted...
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
1 dead following shooting on Sail Street, police say
New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Police Department officials said the fatal shooting occurred right after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. It happened in the 7800 block of Sail Street. New Orleans Police Department officers responded to a shooting call. When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found one...
NOLA.com
Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
WWL-TV
Serial burglary suspect arrested, accused in 15 Lakeview-area burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — There is a shared sense of relief across Lake Area communities in New Orleans. Police arrested 48-year-old Larce Spikes. He’s accused in at least 15 armed home break-ins along the Allen Toussaint Boulevard, Canal Boulevard corridor from Gentilly to Lakeview. One of his alleged victims...
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
Louisiana Man Exonerated After Nearly 25 Years Behind Bars For A Murder He Did Not Commit
A Louisiana man is free after spending nearly 25 years behind bars for a fatal shooting that he did not commit, according to the Innocence Project New Orleans. The state moved to vacate the conviction of Cedric L. Dent, 47, on Monday for the murder of Anthony Milton. A judge dismissed the case, and the state will not retry it.
NOLA.com
Former JPSO deputies plead not guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of Daniel Vallee
Two former Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist have pleaded not guilty in the case. Johnaton Louis, 35, and Isaac Hughes, 29, were arraigned Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court before Criminal Commissioner Patricia Joyce. Hughes and Louis, both on duty...
Video shows ATV in violent collision with deputy after chase; charges downgraded
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Criminal charges against an 18-year-old New Orleans man after he struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy while fleeing on an ATV have been downgraded from attempted murder to aggravated second-degree battery as dash cam video of the collision and additional evidence did not support the higher charge in the eyes of prosecutors and a grand jury.
fox8live.com
Man carjacked, shot by Bridge City escapee fighting for his life
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of a man who was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee and another juvenile says her husband is fighting for his life. “As every day goes by, it seems like one step forward and five steps back,” says the victim’s wife.
wgno.com
NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
uptownmessenger.com
Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway
A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Man files lawsuit against off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputy who shot him
A New Orleans man who allegedly tried to shoot someone and who was shot in response by an off-duty Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has sued the law enforcement agency, arguing his civil rights were violated when the deputy used “unnecessary and excessive force” to subdue him.
Project highlights more than 100 men serving life sentences at Angola Prison
The stories in the interviews range from inmates speaking on experiences in jail and where they are today to the crimes they committed.
WDSU
New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death
A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
an17.com
Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder
On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
