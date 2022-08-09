ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect booked with murder in Metairie shooting tried to flush gun down toilet: JPSO

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection with a July 23 shooting that left a Metairie man dead. James Wallace Jr., 22, of Metairie, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and several drug-related charges, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
METAIRIE, LA
Lootpress

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgno.com

NOPD searching for backyard burglary suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Woman shot to death near Pontchartrain Expressway

A woman driving at Earhart Boulevard and Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way was shot to death mid-day on Tuesday (Aug. 9), the New Orleans Police Department reported. She was killed near a Pontchartrain Expressway exit ramp onto Earhart. The shooting was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. Medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death

A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Missing Hammond man found dead; three will be charged with first degree murder

On July 17, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal of Hammond, Louisiana. Chief Jimmy Travis reports throughout the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify three people responsible for the disappearance of Neal. After conducting several interviews in the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a location where the remains of Neal could be found.
HAMMOND, LA
