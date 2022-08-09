ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neve Campbell says she turned down 'Scream 6' after 'feeling undervalued' over pay

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
Neve Campbell in 2022's "Scream."

Paramount

  • Neve Campbell told People she turned down her role in "Scream 6" because she felt "undervalued."
  • Campbell said she would have been paid much more if she was a man leading a franchise.
  • Campbell played Sidney Prescott in all five "Scream" movies.

Neve Campbell said that she turned down a role in "Scream 6" after "feeling undervalued" in relation to her salary.

Campbell has starred in all five "Scream" movies as heroine Sidney Prescott. In June, Campbell announced that she had turned down a role in the next sequel, "Scream 6," because, according to a statement sent to Deadline , the offer made by Paramount/Spyglass Media "did not equate to the value" she brought to the franchise.

During a recent interview with People , Campbell said she was "sad" to be leaving the franchise, but elaborated on her reasons for leaving.

"I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years," the "Scream" actress said. "And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued."

Campbell continued: "I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man. And in my soul, I just couldn't do that. I couldn't walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7fcC_0hA7dOYb00
Campbell in "Scream."

Dimension Films

In her statement to Deadline in June, Campbell praised her fans for being supportive of her.

"It's been a very difficult decision to move on," the 48-year-old actress said. "To all my 'Scream' fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

"Scream 6" is set to premiere on March 31, 2023, and will bring back Hayden Panettiere, who starred in "Scream 4" as Kirby Reed, as well as the stars of the fifth installment in the franchise: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding.

Courteney Cox, who starred in all five "Scream" movies as journalist Gale Weathers-Riley , will also reprise her role in the sequel.

Read the original article on Insider

