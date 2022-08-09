ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sandy Hook lawyer says Alex Jones sent 'intimate photo' of his wife to Trump ally Roger Stone

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhI1O_0hA7dHNW00
Left, Infowars founder and right wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Right, Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone.

Left, Briana Sanchez/AP. Right, Julio Cortez/AP.

  • Sandy Hook lawyer Mark Bankston says Alex Jones sent a nude photo of his wife to Roger Stone.
  • "I don't know if that was consensual," Bankston said of the image being sent.
  • Jones confirmed the existence of such a photo, but Stone denied receiving "intimate" messages.

Sandy Hook lawyer Mark Bankston said on Monday that Alex Jones sent an "intimate photo" of his wife to political consultant and Trump ally Roger Stone.

In an interview on Monday with the The Young Turks , Bankston said that the copy of the phone records his legal team received contained a nude image of Erika Wulff Jones.

Jones has separately described the photo as a nude image .

Bankston was the attorney who confronted Jones on the stand in the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial and told Jones that his legal team had mistakenly sent the opposing counsel all his phone records from the last two years.

"I normally wouldn't talk about that in public, but there is a public interest angle into this. I'm a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don't know if that was consensual," Bankston told the TYT Network.

"And if it wasn't consensual, Mrs. Wulff Jones should know about that. And there might be something that needs to be done about that," Bankston said.

"Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that — and I don't see any indication that it was — I'm concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are, certainly, laws in certain states about that," Bankston added.

Wulff-Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Bankston hinted at the existence of this exchange during the hearing, where he told the court that Jones and Stone had exchanged "intimate" messages .

Stone, however, has vociferously denied that there are any intimate messages that were exchanged between him and Jones.

He has instead made a plea for donations on Jones' behalf to help pay off more than $45 million in damages ordered by a jury (though the final figure may end up smaller ).

A legal representative for Stone told Insider that Stone would not be commenting on the matter. Legal representatives for Jones did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson ‘Shitting Himself’ Scared That His Alex Jones Texts May Leak

This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Tucker Carlson is “shitting himself” over the possibility that texts between him and far-right conspiracy loon Alex Jones will leak, a source close to the Fox News star told Confider. Carlson and the raving Infowars ranter trade text messages on a daily basis, according to two people familiar with their relationship. If made public, these sources said, the text messages would be “highly embarrassing” for Carlson. Two...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Goes Off on His ‘Damn Lawyers’ for Screwing Him Over

The day after Alex Jones learned on the stand that his own defense lawyers had sent a trove of text messages ostensibly proving that he had perjured himself to the opposing counsel in his defamation trial, the conspiracy theorist used his InfoWars platform to express his apparent shock and disappointment.After playing the clip from Wednesday of his public embarrassment, Jones said his lawyer “should have gotten up at that point” in trial and demanded to see specific evidence of his perjury. “I’m not attacking, it’s just a fact,” he insisted.Alex Jones lashed out at his "damn" lawyers after his cell...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Alex Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The The Young Turks
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The View’ fans were not amused after conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck was brought back to shame abortion rights

The View is getting ready to name its permanent conservative co-host to finally replace Meghan McCain in a live announcement on Thursday. Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly the front runner, so perhaps in a bid to throw viewers off the scent, the long-running panel show welcomed back former conservative panelist Elisabeth Hasselbeck on Wednesday.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Salon

The backlash to Christianity: Republicans are now panicked — but they only have themselves to blame

There can be no doubt about it: Religion, especially Christianity — while still powerful in American culture — is in decline. Fewer than half of Americans even belong to a church or other house of worship. Rates of church attendance are in a freefall, as younger Americans would rather do anything with their precious free time than go to church. As religion researcher Ryan Burge recently tweeted, "Among those born in the early 1930s, 60% attend church weekly. 17% never attend. Among those born in the early 1950s, 32% attend weekly. 29% never attend. Among those born in the early 1990s, 18% attend weekly. 42% never attend."
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insider

Insider

536K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy