Cuyahoga County, OH

ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 11, 2022

Lower temperatures and lower humidity finally work into the state today, as a second frontal boundary sags southward bringing the different air mass. We will be downright comfortable right on through the first part of the weekend, with sunshine dominating. scattered showers and a few thunderstorms develop after midnight Saturday...
WOWK 13 News

Flash flood warnings in Ohio, more possible ahead

(WOWK) — More than three inches of rain have fallen in the Gallia and Jackson counties in Ohio prompting a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. Tuesday. There are many more heavy downpours in the region that will likely shut down later Tuesday night. More heavy rain is expected for the area from mid morning […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties

People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Bacteria contamination advisory issued for Mosquito lake

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has issued a bacteria contamination advisory for Mosquito Lake in Trumbull County. ODH's "BeachGuard" website has issued a yellow flag warning on the Mosquito Creek Reservoir just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The yellow flag indicates a bacteria advisory. BeachGuard's website states that the...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
cleveland19.com

Boil water advisory for some residents in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
worldatlas.com

11 Charming Small Towns On Lake Erie

Lake Erie, whose name is derived from the Iroquoian term "erielhonan," meaning "long tail," is one of the five Great Lakes in East-Central North America. It is the Southernmost of the bunch and has the shallowest average depth and the warmest, most inviting waters. The Northern shoreline is mostly composed of the Canadian province of Ontario, as well as part of the U.S. state of Michigan, while the Southern section is made up of the states of Ohio, Northwestern Pennsylvania, and Western New York. Throughout these regions, there are copious amounts of charming small towns that welcome visitors to relax in the maritime scene. Here are eleven that you will not want to skip.
SANDUSKY, OH

