Kershaw County, SC

WIS-TV

Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) -A Kershaw County deputy and a suspect were in the hospital after a high speed chase in Camden. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said at around 1 p.m. deputies and the Camden Police Department were called to a Walmart after someone threatened to use a gun in the store.
CAMDEN, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Kershaw County, SC
wach.com

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter man faces multiple charges in reckless driving incident

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is facing multiple charges following a reckless driving incident around 4 p.m. Thursday. Robert Wayne Sims, 50, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and threatening the life of a public official after following another car and allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.
SUMTER, SC
#Sc#Lugoff Elgin High School
kool1027.com

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Updates Info On Recent LEHS Threat

According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department made contact with the actual sender of the social media threats to Lugoff Elgin High School and his parents. He is a juvenile living in Honolulu, Hawaii, who thought he was making funny pranks until FBI and HPD showed up at his house. The juvenile’s case was referred to the Honolulu Police Department detective division for further investigation and possible prosecution in Hawaii. In addition, the juvenile’s fake account has been closed.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
police1.com

S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
COLUMBIA, SC
ems1.com

S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site

FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

