According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department made contact with the actual sender of the social media threats to Lugoff Elgin High School and his parents. He is a juvenile living in Honolulu, Hawaii, who thought he was making funny pranks until FBI and HPD showed up at his house. The juvenile’s case was referred to the Honolulu Police Department detective division for further investigation and possible prosecution in Hawaii. In addition, the juvenile’s fake account has been closed.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO