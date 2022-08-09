Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Kershaw County man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said the man was in custody as of 9:45 a.m. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are searching for a man accused of stabbing his mother. Deputies were dispatched to Crownvista Court in reference to a man stabbing his mother. The suspect was...
WIS-TV
Hawaii juvenile accused of making threats against Kershaw Co. school contacted by FBI, local police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan announced Thursday that the juvenile accused of making threats on social media against Lugoff-Elgin High School has been contacted by the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department. On Monday an online source allegedly threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County...
wach.com
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
WIS-TV
High speed chase in Camden, deputy and suspect sent to the hospital
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) -A Kershaw County deputy and a suspect were in the hospital after a high speed chase in Camden. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said at around 1 p.m. deputies and the Camden Police Department were called to a Walmart after someone threatened to use a gun in the store.
wach.com
Man arrested in deadly DUI crash, bond denied
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bond has been denied for the suspect accused of causing Thursday night's deadly DUI collision, Columbia Police say. 37-year-old Johnathan Gajadhar is in custody after CPD officers charged him with felony DUI involving death. Gajadhar was arrested on scene moments after the collision Thursday night.
wach.com
West Columbia teen reported missing
West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
WIS-TV
Sumter man faces multiple charges in reckless driving incident
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man is facing multiple charges following a reckless driving incident around 4 p.m. Thursday. Robert Wayne Sims, 50, has been charged with aggravated breach of peace, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense), and threatening the life of a public official after following another car and allegedly pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the driver.
Richland County jury sentences mother for choking, later death of child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman will spend the next 40 years of her life in prison following a jury's finding that the choking of her own already injured child led to his suffering and eventual death 3 years later. According to a statement from the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office,...
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four 18-wheelers involved with wreck on Hwy 1, area shut down
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A wreck occurred on Highway 1, near James West Rd. in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Fire Service Deputy Chief Bullard, four 18-wheelers were involved, causing one person to be treated for a minor injury on the scene. A small diesel leak was also...
kool1027.com
Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Updates Info On Recent LEHS Threat
According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Honolulu Police Department made contact with the actual sender of the social media threats to Lugoff Elgin High School and his parents. He is a juvenile living in Honolulu, Hawaii, who thought he was making funny pranks until FBI and HPD showed up at his house. The juvenile’s case was referred to the Honolulu Police Department detective division for further investigation and possible prosecution in Hawaii. In addition, the juvenile’s fake account has been closed.
police1.com
S.C. deputy struck by car, suspect charged with attempted murder
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized after a fleeing suspect backed into her with a car, pinning the deputy against her patrol vehicle. Special Response Team Operator Sarah Merriman suffered head and body injuries after being struck by the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s...
WIS-TV
Richland County mother found guilty in choking death of her son
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County mother has been found guilty of Homicide by Child Abuse in the death of her son Thursday. A jury heard testimony on Shakoya Darby, a woman accused of killing her son, Princeton Adams. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison. On Christmas...
wach.com
Police arrested man after he barricaded himself in West Columbia Residence
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 51-year-old old Danny Willard Smith after he barricaded himself in a West Columbia Residence. Smith is being charged with domestic violence 1st degree and his bond is set at $10,000. Officials say, West Columbia police responded to...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in local Walgreens, Columbia police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
ems1.com
S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site
FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
WIS-TV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
abccolumbia.com
Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff. One deputy was slightly injured when one […]
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
