People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
Okay, Does Drinking Milk Actually Help Relieve Heartburn?
In movies, whenever a character eats something spicy and they start fanning their mouth in pain, it’s inevitably followed by another action: Gulping a glass of milk. Many believe that drinking milk can do more than offer relief to on-fire tastebuds—it can also be a remedy for heartburn. Logically, this makes sense: Heartburn is also commonly triggered by spicy food. But is it a solution that acid reflux experts would endorse?
Drinking doesn’t age you – until you hit a key limit
ALCOHOL doesn’t age you - unless you’re drinking above a critical threshold, scientists claim. Research has long looked at whether there is ever a safe or beneficial amount of beverages per week, throwing up various conclusions. And this latest study, led by University of Oxford, looked at the...
'Think of it as turning off fat burning': 5 ways drinking alcohol sabotages weight loss goals
Alcohol is a toxin that slows fat burn, disrupts hormones, hinders self-control and otherwise makes weight loss even harder than it already is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Researchers Pinpoint Efficient Way To Lose Weight
A new study shows evidence of intermittent fasting, especially when limited to these hours. A new study found an efficient way of losing weight. The research, published in JAMA International Medicine and conducted by researchers of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, found that one of the most efficient ways of losing weight was “early time-restricted eating (eTRE),” a method that limits people’s food intakes to certain hours of the day.
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?
Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
Horrified woman left ‘looking like a lizard’ after botched procedure
A woman has claimed that her neck was left looking like a ‘lizard’ after a botched cosmetic procedure. Hampshire-based Jayne Bowman, 59, paid £500 to have a fibroblast therapy treatment to tighten the skin on her neck. The procedure sees a device zap a high-frequency electric current...
Doctors Say This Is The Best Metabolism-Boosting Tea To Drink Every Morning–It's So Good For Weight Loss!
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 31, 2022. Let’s be real: Not everyone is a morning person. It’s no secret that starting your day right is easier than done. In all honesty, we don’t always function...
6 Possible Side Effects of Eating Too Many Tomatoes
The side effects of eating too many tomatoes include issues like increased risk of bladder issues, migraines, bloating and diarrhea, but these are all rare.
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
Kids As Young As 5 Could Get Paid $78,000 A Year To Taste Candy
Do you like candy? Are you on the hunt for the job of your dreams? Or maybe your kiddo has been looking for a part-time something? If the answer is yes to any of the above, you may want to look into this job posting that could have you making good money while sitting at home and eating candy. Here's what you need to know.
verywellmind.com
How to Stop Drinking for Good
There are times when cutting back on your drinking can be helpful, but there are times when quitting alcohol altogether is the best solution. If you want to stop drinking for good, don’t let past relapses discourage you from trying to quit. It is normal and even expected for people to try to quit at least once before achieving sobriety.
Shiver Yourself Thin: Cold Exposure A Possible Solution To Lose Weight Without Dieting
Obesity is an American epidemic. More than 40 percent of Americans are obese. This is not an ideal situation since obesity is a harbinger of coronary heart disease, diabetes, hypertension and some types of cancer. Now, Harvard scientists have found a possible solution to break down that extra body fat.
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
When Can Babies Eat Cheerios? A Pediatrician Explains
For generations, Cheerios have been the quintessential finger food for babies. The breakfast cereal has been a staple in American households since the 1940s when Cheerios first came to market because of their nutritious whole grains, fiber, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and zinc. Parents find Cheerios particularly appealing because they’re perfectly puffed to dissolve in a baby’s mouth. In other words, they aren’t a choking hazard. But when can babies eat Cheerios? Should they be a first food for your baby? Not so fast.
Psych Centra
Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety
Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
How To Discipline A Toddler: What The New Research Says
Understanding how to discipline a toddler can be a confusing prospect for parents. Advice on dealing with tantrums and meltdowns is both prodigious and sometimes contradictory. Do you put a 3-year old in timeouts or try to reason with them? Can you ever yell? Should you just ignore the bad behaviors? Is spanking ever justified?
Does The BRAT Diet Really Fix Upset Stomachs?
Vomiting and diarrhea happen. For toddlers, more often than any of us would care to to admit. So when they do have a stomach bug and are feeling bad, a quick recovery is the obvious goal. For years, pediatricians have recommended the BRAT diet — a regimen of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast — to calm stomachs after bouts of vomiting or diarrhea. But recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Fatherly
