ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 2

Related
Parade

Okay, Does Drinking Milk Actually Help Relieve Heartburn?

In movies, whenever a character eats something spicy and they start fanning their mouth in pain, it’s inevitably followed by another action: Gulping a glass of milk. Many believe that drinking milk can do more than offer relief to on-fire tastebuds—it can also be a remedy for heartburn. Logically, this makes sense: Heartburn is also commonly triggered by spicy food. But is it a solution that acid reflux experts would endorse?
HEALTH
The US Sun

Drinking doesn’t age you – until you hit a key limit

ALCOHOL doesn’t age you - unless you’re drinking above a critical threshold, scientists claim. Research has long looked at whether there is ever a safe or beneficial amount of beverages per week, throwing up various conclusions. And this latest study, led by University of Oxford, looked at the...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hangover#Alcohol#Genetics#Food Drink#Diseases#General Health#Danish
L.A. Weekly

Researchers Pinpoint Efficient Way To Lose Weight

A new study shows evidence of intermittent fasting, especially when limited to these hours. A new study found an efficient way of losing weight. The research, published in JAMA International Medicine and conducted by researchers of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, found that one of the most efficient ways of losing weight was “early time-restricted eating (eTRE),” a method that limits people’s food intakes to certain hours of the day.
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Drinking Pickle Juice?

Pickles have always been a popular side dish, but pickle juice has recently become popular claiming it has several health benefits. Many sports drinks, slushies, alcoholic beverages, and others are including pickle juice because of its alleged health benefits. Pickle juice is basically water and vinegar infused with cucumbers and...
DRINKS
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fatherly

Kids As Young As 5 Could Get Paid $78,000 A Year To Taste Candy

Do you like candy? Are you on the hunt for the job of your dreams? Or maybe your kiddo has been looking for a part-time something? If the answer is yes to any of the above, you may want to look into this job posting that could have you making good money while sitting at home and eating candy. Here's what you need to know.
LIFESTYLE
verywellmind.com

How to Stop Drinking for Good

There are times when cutting back on your drinking can be helpful, but there are times when quitting alcohol altogether is the best solution. If you want to stop drinking for good, don’t let past relapses discourage you from trying to quit. It is normal and even expected for people to try to quit at least once before achieving sobriety.
DRINKS
Fatherly

When Can Babies Eat Cheerios? A Pediatrician Explains

For generations, Cheerios have been the quintessential finger food for babies. The breakfast cereal has been a staple in American households since the 1940s when Cheerios first came to market because of their nutritious whole grains, fiber, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium, and zinc. Parents find Cheerios particularly appealing because they’re perfectly puffed to dissolve in a baby’s mouth. In other words, they aren’t a choking hazard. But when can babies eat Cheerios? Should they be a first food for your baby? Not so fast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Psych Centra

Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety

Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

How To Discipline A Toddler: What The New Research Says

Understanding how to discipline a toddler can be a confusing prospect for parents. Advice on dealing with tantrums and meltdowns is both prodigious and sometimes contradictory. Do you put a 3-year old in timeouts or try to reason with them? Can you ever yell? Should you just ignore the bad behaviors? Is spanking ever justified?
KIDS
Fatherly

Does The BRAT Diet Really Fix Upset Stomachs?

Vomiting and diarrhea happen. For toddlers, more often than any of us would care to to admit. So when they do have a stomach bug and are feeling bad, a quick recovery is the obvious goal. For years, pediatricians have recommended the BRAT diet — a regimen of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast — to calm stomachs after bouts of vomiting or diarrhea. But recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics.
DIETS
Fatherly

Fatherly

35K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy