ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games keen to be ‘partner of choice’ for sports looking to innovate

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCgK8_0hA7bP7g00
Sport

The Commonwealth Games wants to be “the partner of choice” for sports to try out new formats, according to the Games federation’s chief executive.

The Birmingham 2022 event broke new ground with the introduction of 3×3 basketball, with T20 women’s cricket also making its debut at a multi-sport event and setting world attendance records.

Commonwealth Games Federation boss Katie Sadleir believes there will be much more like that to come at the Victoria 2026 Games and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IisBE_0hA7bP7g00
CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir wants the Commonwealth Games to be at the forefront of sporting innovation (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Sadleir said: “I have focused quite a lot of my time during this Games meeting with the chief executives and the presidents of the international federations, hosting them, understanding where they’re going, we want to make sure that the Commonwealth Games Federation is the partner of choice when it comes to trialling up different things.

“The discussions have been ‘What is your next thing? What does it look like? How have you thought about rolling it out? How can we work with you on that?’

“We want to be known as an innovative, evolving, relevant Games and we want to do that in partnership with the federations and they’ve come back with some really exciting things.”

The Australian state of Victoria will host the next edition of the Games in 2026 across four regional hubs.

The chief executive of the local organising committee said: “I think we’ll have innovative formats of dynamic sports, which are just going to be another platform, a global platform, a world-class platform for sporting excellence, and I think that’s what ultimately these Games will be remembered for.”

The Victoria Games will be the first hosted on a multi-city basis, with an athlete village located in each hub.

It could well be a testing ground as the Games evolves to similar multi-city, and even multi-country, hosts in the future.

Sadleir said there had been “three or four” informal expressions of interest already in hosting future Games.

She also said there had been a “real will and desire”, particularly from the sports ministers of African nations who she spoke to at a pre-Games summit, to discuss a multi-country approach.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No link between sudden death of teenager and MR vaccine, coroner finds

No link has been established between the sudden death of a Co Down teenager in 1994 and him receiving an MR vaccine 10 days earlier, a coroner has found. Instead, coroner Suzanne Anderson recorded the death of 15-year-old Christopher Coulter at his home in Hillsborough as a case of sudden, unexplained death in adolescence.
HEALTH
newschain

Donald Trump says he took the fifth amendment in New York investigation

Former US president Donald Trump said he invoked the fifth amendment and would not answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Mr Trump arrived at New York attorney general Letitia James’ offices in a motorcade shortly before 9am on Wednesday, saying more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Games#Innovate#Australian
newschain

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. Mr Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ryan Giggs’s ex tells jury their relationship affected her career

The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs has told a jury her relationship with the former Manchester United footballer had a negative impact on her career. PR executive Kate Greville, 36, said Giggs undermined her career ambitions on numerous occasions, as she took to the witness box again on Thursday to continue giving evidence in the trial of the former Welsh international at Manchester Crown Court.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

A beachgoer in South Carolina was killed after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest. The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach on Wednesday, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. Perreault,...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
newschain

Suspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in stand-off

Police in Ohio are investigating the motives of an armed man who they say tried to breach the FBI’s Cincinnati office, fled and died hours later in a rural stand-off with officers. The FBI is warning agents to take extra precautions amid increased social media threats to its employees...
CINCINNATI, OH
newschain

Climber, 82, to bag final peak in 282 Munro challenge

An 82-year-old man said he is “ready and very excited” to scale the final peak in his mission to climb all of Scotland’s Munros. Nick Gardner has made headlines for setting himself the challenge to scale the country’s 282 highest peaks since his wife Janet, 84, was moved into a care home after developing Alzheimer’s disease and osteoporosis.
WORLD
newschain

How to keep pets cool in the heat

Pet-safe sun cream, fresh water, damp towels and homemade cat-friendly ice lollies are among the tips for keeping your animals safe in the heat. As temperatures soar across the UK, here is a look at what you can do to help your pets cope with the hot weather. – Where...
PETS
newschain

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Two rollercoaster trains have crashed into each other at an amusement park in southern Germany, injuring at least 34 people, two of them severely. One rollercoaster train braked heavily and another train collided with it at the Legoland park in Guenzburg, the German news agency dpa reported. Three helicopters were...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Supreme Court refuses to hear Jeremy Corbyn appeal in libel case

Jeremy Corbyn has been refused permission to bring a Supreme Court challenge against a ruling in a libel claim brought against the former Labour leader by a political blogger. Commentator Richard Millett is suing Mr Corbyn over remarks he made during an interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show in 2018, when he was leader of the opposition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newschain

Pope Francis meets transgender group sheltered by Rome church

Pope Francis has met a fourth group of transgender people who found shelter at a Rome church. The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano said the meeting took place Wednesday. The newspaper quoted Sister Genevieve Jeanningros as saying the pope’s welcome brought their guests hope. The Blessed Immaculate Virgin community...
RELIGION
newschain

Ukraine says nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in Crimea blasts

Nine Russian jets were destroyed in explosions at an air base in Crimea, Ukraine’s air force said. It comes amid speculation the blasts were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s explosions —...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy