Georgetown, OH

wnewsj.com

‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70

Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022 at a party held at the American Legion Post in Wilmington, which was hosted by Charline and Michael Boyle. Decorations for the festivities included happy birthday balloons, large “70” balloons, and bouquets of...
WILMINGTON, OH
linknky.com

Massive riverfront development announced for Bellevue

Hundreds of new apartments, a new hotel, single-family homes, and office and retail space are planned for the Bellevue riverfront. Bellevue City Council approved a disposition of property and development agreement with Cincinnati-based Neyer Properties Wednesday night for a project whose investment is estimated at around $115 million of private funds and $17.5 million in infrastructure improvements.
BELLEVUE, KY
sciotopost.com

ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
OHIO STATE
wnewsj.com

Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive

WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
WILMINGTON, OH
soapboxmedia.com

Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie

Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
UNION, KY
Everything Kaye!

Pet Face Match available in Greene County, Ohio.

Did you know that Greene County Ohio's Animal Control has Face Match?. Adoptable Face Match, is the ability to match the face of a childhood pet or a pet that you lost years ago. To see profiles of available pets log on to Petango.com. Greene County, Animal Control is open to the public, available pets are seen by appointment only. Call-937-562-7400 to schedule visit.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon

Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
kentoncounty.org

Kenton County Animal Services Closed August 24

Kenton County Animal Services will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 24, for staff training. “This will give us an opportunity to have dedicated time for in-depth, hands-on training in regards to animal handling, restraint, use of appropriate safety tools, and basics in veterinary medicine and animal behavior,” said Animal Services Director Kelsey Maccombs.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
thexunewswire.com

7901 S. State Route 48

Large 10+ bedroom great for wedding venue, corporate team meetings, and trainings - A Large Space for any occasion- This is a large property that is very unique for Airbnb. Could be used for hosting large family get togethers, small weddings, work functions or team projects, youth groups, small conferences, or just a getaway with friends. Host a cooking experience in our state-of-the art kitchen. 10 Bedrooms, all with connecting full bathrooms. Close to Montgomery, Kenwood, and Blueash, and just what you need for your large gathering. This property is handicap accessible.
MAINEVILLE, OH

