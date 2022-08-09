Read full article on original website
Sailor sunk in Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
Musician 1st Class Joseph W. "Hope" Hoffman of Chillicothe went down with the USS Oklahoma the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor.
‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70
Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022 at a party held at the American Legion Post in Wilmington, which was hosted by Charline and Michael Boyle. Decorations for the festivities included happy birthday balloons, large “70” balloons, and bouquets of...
Clinton County polluter, called ‘environmental terrorist,’ is sentenced to prison
COLUMBUS — A Clinton County man called an “environmental terrorist” by a judge is on his way to prison for illegally burning wood paneling, drywall, processed wood, plastic and other solid wastes. >> Monkeypox: Butler County reports its first case, the second in Miami Valley region. Jason...
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Massive riverfront development announced for Bellevue
Hundreds of new apartments, a new hotel, single-family homes, and office and retail space are planned for the Bellevue riverfront. Bellevue City Council approved a disposition of property and development agreement with Cincinnati-based Neyer Properties Wednesday night for a project whose investment is estimated at around $115 million of private funds and $17.5 million in infrastructure improvements.
City of Xenia may soon increase number of small livestock people can own
XENIA — The City of Xenia may soon allow people to own more chickens and bunnies. Since 2016, the city has allowed its residents to own small livestock and have up to four animals on their property. Recently someone asked the city to increase that number to six. “The...
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Roundabout open at Alex Bell, Mad River Road
On April 18, 2022, the intersection was shut down while crews began turning the crowded intersection into a roundabout. It remained closed for approximately four months.
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
Washington Twp. roundabout set to open within the next week
WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell roads is set to open within the next week, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner’s office announced Thursday. >> Back to School: Safety for students at school bus stops. The $967,000 project took about four months to construct...
Potential threat at Cincinnati FBI building leads to pursuit, police situation in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati. Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation...
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.
Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie
Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
Pet Face Match available in Greene County, Ohio.
Did you know that Greene County Ohio's Animal Control has Face Match?. Adoptable Face Match, is the ability to match the face of a childhood pet or a pet that you lost years ago. To see profiles of available pets log on to Petango.com. Greene County, Animal Control is open to the public, available pets are seen by appointment only. Call-937-562-7400 to schedule visit.
Update #31: Media briefing on incident to begin soon
Police scanner traffic indicates that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are currently pursuing a person who somehow tried to break into the FBI field office in Cincinnati. Troopers are discussing using stop sticks and have “long guns” out as they pursue a northbound white Ford Crown Victoria sedan. The suspect just passed the I-71 Wilmington Road exit and troopers are positioned at I-71 and SR 73 and at I-71 and US 68.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Legendary Middletown DJ Paul 'Moon' Mullins to be honored by Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame
Paul "Moon" Mullins, whose bluegrass shows on Middletown's WPFB-AM provided the sounds of home to Kentucky natives working in Butler Country's paper and steel plants, will be inducted posthumously by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame on Sept. 29. Mullins, who died in 2008 at age 71, promoted hundreds of...
1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles
The crash, which involved two motorcycles, happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads.
Kenton County Animal Services Closed August 24
Kenton County Animal Services will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 24, for staff training. “This will give us an opportunity to have dedicated time for in-depth, hands-on training in regards to animal handling, restraint, use of appropriate safety tools, and basics in veterinary medicine and animal behavior,” said Animal Services Director Kelsey Maccombs.
