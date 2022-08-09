Stamford church ‘deeply rooted’ in city’s history angles for a modern makeover into an apartment complex

Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
The Clash at Bond International Casino: Book ExcerptFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Register Citizen
Demolition of old Eastern Greenwich Civic Center starts with reminiscences and sledgehammers
GREENWICH — With demolition on the horizon, residents and town officials came to say good-bye to the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center Friday, sharing memories and taking a few swings with a sledgehammer. The civic center is soon to be replaced with a new building and is currently in the...
Photos Capture The Upper State That Was
Jerry stands with his hand on his hip, a cigar angled improbably out of his mouth. He’s wearing a hat from another time. The shop behind him is from another time, too, an older New Haven that’s increasingly hard to catch a glimpse of. The photograph is accompanied by a quote from Jerry, addressed to the photographer: “Say, you ain’t Polish, are ya? John here said you might be Polish. You’re Italian, ain’t ya? You look Italian.… Lithuanian? Romanian? Well, at least you ain’t a Jew. Say, you ain’t Jewish, are ya? Old John, he and I just like to kid around. What are you anyway?”
Infamous Demon Doll Annabelle is Coming to New Milford for Halloween
Looking for a scare this Halloween? Why not come face-to-face with a doll that some say, is possessed by a demon?. Her name is Annabelle, her reputation is frightening, and she's coming to New Milford. More on that later, but if you're not familiar with Annabelle, these are some things you should know before deciding to go see her.
Register Citizen
10 years, $43M later, New Britain boasts more livable downtown, neighborhoods
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several of New Britain’s roads are fit for more than just cars thanks to grants and city funding that over the past 10 years has worked to incorporate sidewalks, bike lanes and even trees into what used to be car-centric roadways.
Cine‑4 Closes, Becoming Early Ed Campus
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
Register Citizen
Downtown Stamford’s long-lost family stores come to life in new documentary
Lou Sabini remembers it all. When his family’s business, the furniture and appliance store P. Sabini & Company, moved from Downtown Stamford to Shippan, he was just a teenager. Still, he remembers all the shopkeepers on their slice of Pacific Street feeling like family before that move. He remembers...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield, Sherman Catholic churches merge, sparking ‘new energy’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The merging of New Fairfield’s Saint Edward the Confessor and Sherman’s Holy Trinity into one parish has sparked a sense of excitement among members of the local Catholic community, their pastor says. “There’s a new energy and...
Register Citizen
Beloved Darien gas station manager says goodbye after decades in CT: ‘The whole town is my family’
DARIEN — During the lunchtime rush hour at Mama Carmela’s Deli a few weeks ago, a teary-eyed Sam Chidella tried to recount stories from the past quarter century of his life in Darien. But his trips down memory lane kept getting interrupted by a steady stream of visitors,...
Register Citizen
West Haven begins shoreline restoration, reforestation process
A city committee is aiming to add foliage to West Haven’s shoreline — and to keep it that way. A West Haven Shoreline Restoration Project committee hopes to bring sustainable, native plants to a faded section of Old Grove Park separating the boardwalk from the beach. City Parks...
Register Citizen
‘Long time coming’: Ground broken in New Haven’s Dixwell neighborhood for 69-unit complex with 55 affordable units
NEW HAVEN — Developers connected to a nearby city church broke ground Tuesday on a project to build 69 units of housing — including 55 affordable units — on the triangular former “Joe Grates” property off Dixwell Avenue and Orchard Street in the heart of the Dixwell neighborhood.
Register Citizen
Retiring Greenwich police officer ‘built many relationships’ on the Avenue as part of Bike Unit
GREENWICH — The Greenwich Police Department said farewell to a 20-year veteran who was a familiar face around town. Officer Robert Smurlo, who joined the department in 2002, worked as a canine officer with his partner, Altos, and later served in the bike squad that patrols downtown Greenwich. He put in his retirement last month.
Register Citizen
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Frontier Building Sold For $73M+
A New Jersey-based real estate company has purchased the Frontier Communications building on Orange Street for over $73.8 million, providing a cash infusion for the Norwalk-based telecommunications company — which subsequently signed a 20-year lease with its new landlords. That’s according to some of the latest filings posted to...
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s St. Roch’s Church receives permit to hold feast on Hamilton Avenue School field at last minute
GREENWICH — Carnival rides sat on the grass at Hamilton Avenue School on Wednesday afternoon hours before St. Roch’s Feast was set to serve its first pizza fritta — marking a 17-year battle to return festivities to the school field. But St. Roch Church hadn’t yet received...
Register Citizen
7 businesses opening new locations in Stamford soon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
Inspector ordered crews out of Meriden building just hours before it collapsed
MERIDEN, Conn. — Crews are thankful no one was injured after a building partially collapsed on Broad Street in Meriden Wednesday evening. That building was torn down to prevent any damage to nearby homes. Now the long process starts to pick up the pieces. But it's the timing that...
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
Perez Tire Center relocates from Bridgeport to Stratford
Perez Tire Center has relocated from Bridgeport to 1800 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Eyewitness News
Historic Meriden building torn down after partial collapse
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A historic but unoccupied building in Meriden was torn down Wednesday night following a partial collapse. Meriden firefighters said they received a report of a building collapse around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Meriden police said Broad Street was closed between Liberty Street and East Main Street.
