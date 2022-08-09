Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WNCY
Manitowoc Schools Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonus to Address Teacher Shortage
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It’s also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
WNCY
Green Bay Reports Higher than Anticipated Voter Turnout in August Primary
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay saw a higher-than-anticipated voter turnout during the August primary elections. Officials say the unofficial number of votes cast Tuesday in the city is 15,015. That’s up from 2020, where 14,646 ballots were cast and in 2018, there were 12,102 votes cast.
WNCY
Green Bay Murder Suspect Moved to Different Alabama Jail
BREWTON, AL (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart...
WNCY
Bonduel Announces Surprise Decision to Sell Library
BONDUEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Bonduel residents voiced their concerns during a village board meeting Wednesday after finding out that the Bonduel library is up for sale. The decision to put the building up for sale caught many off guard, including library staff. The library is located on North Washington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
Analysis Begins for November Election, Following Tuesday Primary
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — If the past three-plus decades are any indication, it should be a Republican night in Wisconsin on Nov. 8. It’s been 32 years since a candidate for governor from the same political party as the sitting president won in Wisconsin, and it’s been 28 years since a U.S. Senate winner in the state was from the opposite political party of the victorious governor candidate in the same election.
WNCY
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
WNCY
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WNCY
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim
LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
RELATED PEOPLE
WNCY
Fond du Lac Man Convicted in Hate Crime Motorcycle Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist — but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted...
WNCY
Suspect Charged in 1992 Waupaca County Murders
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A suspect has been charged with the 1992 murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in rural Waupaca County – murders prompted by a snowmobile crash which killed the suspect’s father 15 years earlier. Tony Haase, 51, was charged with two counts of...
WNCY
Man Convicted in Hate Crime Crash Sentenced to Life in Mental Institution
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) — The man convicted this week of causing a fatal crash as a hate crime in Fond du Lac County is not going to prison. 27-year-old Daniel Navarro instead has been sentenced to life in a mental institution. Navarro was convicted Wednesday of first-degree...
Comments / 0