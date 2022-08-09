GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — If the past three-plus decades are any indication, it should be a Republican night in Wisconsin on Nov. 8. It’s been 32 years since a candidate for governor from the same political party as the sitting president won in Wisconsin, and it’s been 28 years since a U.S. Senate winner in the state was from the opposite political party of the victorious governor candidate in the same election.

