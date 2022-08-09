Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: On and off light showers Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies overnight will create some difficult viewing conditions for the Perseid meteor shower. This will be the last night of the peak of the meteor shower, so if you can see any clear skies make sure to see if you can spot any meteors! Clouds will continue to increase during the morning on Saturday as scattered showers become possible. Most of the evening remains dry. Low of 55 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.
WNDU
Slide into summer fun at Slide the Hill in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to “slide” into a family fun-filled weekend, look no further than Slide the Hill. George Wilson Park is best known for being the tubing spot for kids in the winter, but this weekend, they’re hosting a different kind of tubing event.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale spans 180 miles – and it’s happening this weekend
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale – a collection of simultaneous garage and yard sales along US 12 – is happening this weekend. There are 280 locations registered with the event, which runs Friday through Sunday along US 12 Heritage Trail. The portion of the highway that runs through Lower Michigan spans 180 miles from New Buffalo to Detroit. However, the sale includes one location in Michigan City, Ind.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Four Winds Invitational underway at South Bend Country Club
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Four Winds Invitational began Friday afternoon at South Bend Country Club. The tournament is part of the Epson Tour—a qualifier for the LPGA Tour. In its 42-year history, more than 600 former players have moved up to the LPGA and have won 459 LPGA titles.
wrtv.com
Silver Alert canceled for South Bend girl
SOUTH BEND — The statewide Silver Alert issued for a 12-year-old South Bend girl has been canceled. The South Bend Police Department investigated the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12-year-old black female. The Silver Alert was canceled at 9:39 p.m. on August 11.
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Trinity Martin out of South Bend. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Martin, who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of August 5. Martin ran...
abc57.com
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Neon and Nylon: An 80's and 90's Music Celebration coming to Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Neon and Nylon: An 80's and 90's Music Celebration will be at Four Winds Field on September 9. Gates for the all-ages show open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m. Featured entertainment includes Fool House - The Ultimate 90's Dance Party, and...
WNDU
West Nile Virus found in Elkhart County mosquitoes
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Health Department says adult mosquitoes collected by the Indiana Department of Health in mid-July have tested positive for West Nile Virus. West Nile Virus transmission tend to be higher in the late summer and early fall, so the potential exists for humans...
95.3 MNC
Police in Michiana dealing with crashes
Police throughout Michiana have been dealing with several crashes in the past few days. A 55-year-old man on a bicycle was hurt when Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The collision happened just after...
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
16 Pack-A-Backpack pickup and distribution begins
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local schools and non-profit groups are picking up school supplies from this year’s 16 Pack-A-Backpack Drive!. After weeks of effort by Goodwill and their volunteers, the supplies are on their way to local students as of Wednesday. We know how important it is to...
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
1 Person Hospitalised Following A Motorcycle Accident In Mason Township (Mason Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that hospitalized an Elkhart man. According to the officials, the crash occurred just before [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
abc57.com
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
22 WSBT
Crash injures 5 on McKinley Avenue near 27th street in South Bend
McKinley Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions near 27th Street in South Bend after a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. Police say it happened just before 4:30. Officers say one person suffered serious injuries but none appear to be life-threatening.
abc12.com
MSP Tri-Cities cold case detectives to work with Western Michigan University Cold Case Program
SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - Some mid-Michigan cold case homicides could soon be getting a fresh set of eyes, or several sets of eyes. Police will be getting some help from a college program that has been getting a lot of attention in recent months. "I have a team, I call...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
abc57.com
Whirlpool donates backpacks in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Whirlpool Cooperation is putting together and donating backpacks with school supplies for Berrien County schools this year. The bags will be distributed at 600 W Main Street, Benton Harbor, Michigan 49022. Volunteers will pack 975 K-5 bags and 525 6-12 grade bags. For more information go...
Comments / 0