SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies overnight will create some difficult viewing conditions for the Perseid meteor shower. This will be the last night of the peak of the meteor shower, so if you can see any clear skies make sure to see if you can spot any meteors! Clouds will continue to increase during the morning on Saturday as scattered showers become possible. Most of the evening remains dry. Low of 55 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO