dvsn Previews The Follow-Up To ‘If I Get Caught’
No record has quite started a conversation online like “If I Get Caught” by dvsn. Released in late July, the Jermaine Dupri-produced record sparked conversations on podcasts, social media, television, in-person and beyond about infidelity, love and much more. Not to mention, the rollout for the single involved Jay-Z, Bryan Michael-Cox and several other music heavyweights. With all that went into that one track, many fans be wondering what will come next as the duo nears the release of their next project. During a recent stop at The Breakfast Club, dvsn gave fans a preview of their upcoming single.
Ne-Yo To Be Next ‘Drink Champs’ Guest
Fresh off an explosive interview with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, DJ EFN and N.O.R.E have announced that the next Drink Champs guest is Ne-Yo. Drink Champs teased the interview by sharing a clip of Ne-Yo telling somewhat of a bizarre story involving Ice-T and his wife, Coco. “Ice-T let...
SixSaidIt Is Extremely ‘Choosey’ On Her Latest Single
SixSaidIt is back with a new single! The genre-bending British-Nigerian artist has delivered an Afropop-infused track called “Choosey.” Inspired by Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek,” the single showcases her bold personality and infectious hitmaking ability as she refers to the biggest names in music from bar to bar.
Joey Bada$$ Defends Chris Brown Collaboration Amid Backlash
Joey Bada$$ is doubling down in defense of his collaboration with Chris Brown. During a Reddit AMA in promotion of his 2000 album, the Pro Era rapper was questioned about his collaboration with Chris Brown on his sophomore album. In response, Joey referred to him as “one of the most talented musicians of all time” and inquired whether his fans who were critical of his decision “were perfect” themselves.
50 Cent To Lead Podcast Slate From Lionsgate
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has been tapped to lead the first slate of shows from Lionsgate’s newly launched podcast division. Leading Lionsgate Sound under his G-Unit Sound imprint, Jackson will host a show that is tentatively titled Cuate/twin: The Downfall of El Chapo. As the title suggests, the audio adventure will follow the life of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
The Weeknd Calls On Summer Walker For The ‘Best Friends’ Remix
More than six months after delivering the original, The Weeknd has returned with the “Best Friends” remix. Unlike the original, the Toronto native will not tackle the Dawn FM track alone. Instead, he enlisted the help of LVRN’s Summer Walker. Backed by production from Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Matt Cohn and Oneohtrix Point Never, the two chart-topping stars deliver their first joint track as a duo.
Leon Thomas III Taps In With Ty Dolla $ign For ‘Love Jones’
Leon Thomas III introduced himself to the world as a teenager more than a decade ago as a member of the Victorious cast. Throughout the series, he offered a glimpse of his musical talents alongside Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice. Years after the show ended, his musical repertoire only continues to grow. Over the years, he has worked with everyone from Rick Ross to Babyface. For the time being, he has opted to focus on his solo career.
Duke Deuce Recruits Quavo & Glorilla For The ‘Just Say That’ Remix
The race for the mythical “Song of the Summer” title is heating up! “Last Last” by Burna Boy is seemingly in the lead, but he has a bit of competition. “Wait For U” by Future continues to hang around the charts, Glorilla’s “F.N.F” continues to tear up day parties and clubs and Bad Bunny’s most recent album could nearly be played in its entirety at any function. Not to be forgotten, there’s this woman named Beyoncé out there that you may have heard of. She has an entire album full of tracks that will live on throughout the summer, fall and winter. In the midst of all the good music that is being released, there’s a rising artist out of Memphis that has a record that continues to elicit crowd reactions whenever it’s played. His name is Duke Deuce, the record is called “Just Say That” and he recently released the official remix.
Yara Shahidi Extends Overall Deal With ABC
Harvard University graduate Yara Shahidi has reportedly extended her overall deal with ABC, Freefrom and the Onyx Collective. “It is every creative’s dream to be seen and heard and to do so with colleagues who align with your vision and your soul. We are so grateful to have the opportunity to continue to create with our Disney family and be grounded in the work that Onyx Collective is doing to meet the moment,” Yara Shahidi and her business partner, Keri Shahidi, said in a joint press statement.
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
Rapper Big Pooh Sets Release Date For ‘To Dream In Color’
Rapper Big Pooh is making his way back this month! The North Carolina native has announced that his latest studio album, To Dream In Color, will be released on August 22, 2022. To Dream In Color will feature Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, J-Smash and Jared Evan. Phonte, Rich Boogie, Soulspazm and the aforementioned J-Smash will provide production while Joe Scudda takes credit for the album’s cover.
Nicki Minaj To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj will add another piece of hardware to her trophy case this summer. MTV has announced that Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2022 MTV VMAs. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Bruce Gillmer of Paramount+...
DEVN Releases ‘Wild’
North Carolina’s own DEVN has been on a steady rise in the world of R&B over the last year. The North Carolina native offered vocals on Lute’s “Myself” from the Dreamville artist’s 2021 solo album, Gold Mouf. Shortly thereafter, rising star appeared at this year’s Dreamville Festival and set up an appearance at “Skinny Jay & Friends” in late August. Not to mention, he earned a co-sign from Apple Music’s Ebro Darden. Above all else, he took the next step in his solo career with the release of a new project called St. Luke St.
Ron Suno Unleashes ‘Suno Mode’
As quiet as its kept, New York has had a great run throughout the summer. Rowdy Rebel returned with the release of his debut album and Bobby Shmurda recently dropped his latest EP, BodBoy. Not to mention, Don Q dropped Corleone and Fivio Foreign is working with everyone from the City Girls to Kanye West. Adding to the city’s soundscape, Ron Suno has delivered his latest project, Suno Mode.
Angela Yee Announces Solo Radio Show
Angela Yee has announced that she will be parting ways with The Breakfast Club after working alongside RaaShaun “DJ Envy” Casey and Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey for more than a decade. Yee teased her departure from the popular morning show via Twitter on Tuesday evening.
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
The Isley Brothers And Beyoncé Team Up For “Make Me Say It Again Girl”
The Isley Brothers have collaborated with Beyoncé on a remake of their 1975 classic, “Make Me Say It Again Girl.” The single premiered on iHeartRadio on Tuesday and was officially released this Friday. Ronald Isley shared with Billboard that Beyonce recorded her vocals while preparing her latest...
Taking Over For The ’99 And The: Three Songs From Joey Bada$$’ ‘2000’ To Keep On Replay
The Brooklyn rapper made his grand return with the release of 2000, his first solo LP in five years. Prior to the album’s release, the Brooklyn native hadn’t been quite active on the hip-hop scene due to his acting endeavors. Most notably, he appeared in the critically-acclaimed television series Mr. Robot and the Academy Award-winning film, Two Distant Strangers. However, 2000 assures fans that his return was well worth the wait. Here are three songs from Joey Bada$$’ 2000 to keep on replay.
Ari Lennox Announces New Single, ‘Hoodie’
Nearly a year following the release of her gold-certified hit “Pressure,” Ari Lennox has announced her new single, “Hoodie.” On Wednesday, the Dreamville songstress shared on Twitter that the Elite-produced track is set for arrival on August 12. In a follow-up tweet, Lennox also revealed that her forthcoming album is completed.
Nezi Momodu Releases ‘The Pound’
It’s one thing to release a project, but it’s an entirely different thing to make a statement while doing so. In the opening moments of The Pound, Nezi Momodu manages to do just that. “You’ll never find two Dallas artists that sound the same — the whole world...
