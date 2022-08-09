ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Sarah Copeland Hanzas Secures Democratic Nomination for Secretary of State

Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas (D-Bradford) secured the Democratic nomination for Vermont Secretary of State on Tuesday, winning 36 percent of the vote in a three-way primary. Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters won 34 percent of the vote, and Montpelier City Clerk John Odum came in with almost 14 percent. More than 15 percent of voters didn't choose a candidate in the Secretary of State's race.
Zuckerman Wins Democratic Primary for Lieutenant Governor

Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman is once again the Democrats' choice to run for the state's second-highest office after besting three other lesser-known candidates in Tuesday's primary. Zuckerman, who served as LG from 2016 to 2020 before an unsuccessful run for governor, received 42 percent of the vote with 90...
Charity Clark Wins Democratic Primary for Attorney General

Charity Clark has won the Democratic primary for attorney general, handily defeating Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault in the race for Vermont's top law enforcement post. The win brings Clark a step closer to making history as the first woman ever elected to be Vermont's AG. She will now...
Organic Farming Advocates Welcome Proposed Federal Standards

Proposed federal rules governing care of organic livestock would help ensure that Vermont’s organic dairy farmers are competing on a level field against producers that milk thousands of cows. The process of creating the U.S. Department of Agriculture rules, at least 20 years in the making, ground to a...
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions

One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
The Many-Splendored Moths of Montpelier

They fly by night to our farms, porches and backyards by the thousands. Some no bigger than a grain of rice, others the size of your palm, they twinkle gold and silver and glow hot pink, metallic blue and 50 shades of brown. Our names for them attest to their diversity (and to the whimsy of biologists): chocolate prominent, beautiful wood-nymph, once-married underwing, tufted bird-dropping, modest sphinx, splendid dagger.
Vermont Historical Society to Create an Oral History of COVID-19

The Vermont Historical Society announced on Thursday that it will construct a three-year oral history project chronicling Vermonters' responses and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project, called "Collecting COVID-19: A Vermont Story," will culminate in a book and a podcast series. “This will allow us to do crucial, timely...
Best accountant

Gallagher, Flynn & Company, LLP — Accounting issues aren't so taxing with help from Vermont's largest independent CPA and business consulting firm.
Mobile Vet Clinic Cares for Pets of Low-Income Vermonters

Deb Glottmann, president of the Mitzvah Fund, met with a veteran recently to talk about his canine's dental care. She saw right away that man and dog had a "palpable" connection. “When I said the dog might have to spend the night, he went white," she said. Glottmann's nonprofit organization...
2022

This year, 22,000 people cast 490,000 final-round votes for everything from their favorite local bands, baristas and barbers to their favorite accountants, acupuncturists and martial arts studios. While impressive, those numbers are down slightly from pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that, for some, the Daysies may seem like the stuff of legend. But trust us: They’re real. Like our own fabled sea monster, Champ, you just have to see it to believe it.
