The lake is still quaking, apparently, for the second night of AEW programming from the Target Center in Minneapolis. Tonight’s show will see a mixed tag team title match (yep, for real), the in-ring debut of Beardhausen, and Orange Cassidy against the leader of the Trustbusters. If all of that made perfect sense to you, congrats, you’re a pretty loyal AEW fan. If it sounded like 50% gibberish, then may we suggest you dive in deeper to tonight’s results below until it all becomes clear? We’re between Star Wars movies for an hour on TNT, so let’s get to it. AEW Rampage results...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO