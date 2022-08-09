ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WNCY

Manitowoc Schools Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonus to Address Teacher Shortage

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It’s also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
MANITOWOC, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Murder Suspect Moved to Different Alabama Jail

BREWTON, AL (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
LAS VEGAS, NV
WNCY

Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings

MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WALLACE, MI
WNCY

Fond du Lac Man Convicted in Hate Crime Motorcycle Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist — but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted...
FOND DU LAC, WI

