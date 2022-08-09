Read full article on original website
Related
WNCY
Manitowoc Schools Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonus to Address Teacher Shortage
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Manitowoc Public School District is offering sign-on bonuses in its attempts to fill open positions for the upcoming school year. The district is offering $5,000 for new teachers hired to fill the remaining 2022-23 positions. It’s also offering $1,000 for people hired as support staff, which includes classroom aides and custodians.
WNCY
Green Bay Murder Suspect Moved to Different Alabama Jail
BREWTON, AL (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man accused of killing someone in Green Bay has been moved to a different Alabama county jail. Caleb Anderson, 23, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in Escambia County, Alabama. He was previously being held in Shelby County, where he was arrested. Apart...
WNCY
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
WNCY
Green Bay Reports Higher than Anticipated Voter Turnout in August Primary
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay saw a higher-than-anticipated voter turnout during the August primary elections. Officials say the unofficial number of votes cast Tuesday in the city is 15,015. That’s up from 2020, where 14,646 ballots were cast and in 2018, there were 12,102 votes cast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
Manitowoc Man Identified as Las Vegas Murder Victim
LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a murder last week in Las Vegas. Acturius Milner was killed Thursday at The Mirage hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. The Clark County Coroner’s office confirmed Milner’s hometown to FOX 11....
WNCY
Authorities Investigating U.P. Drive-By Shootings
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Upper Michigan authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a pair of drive-by shootings. The shootings happened at two residence along County Road G08 in Wallace on the evening of June 24. Officials did not indicate if anyone was hurt...
WNCY
Fond du Lac Man Convicted in Hate Crime Motorcycle Crash
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury convicted Daniel Navarro Wednesday of homicide with a hate crime enhancer for intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist — but the jury must still decide if he will be held responsible for his actions due to mental disease. Navarro was convicted...
WNCY
Man Convicted in Hate Crime Crash Sentenced to Life in Mental Institution
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) — The man convicted this week of causing a fatal crash as a hate crime in Fond du Lac County is not going to prison. 27-year-old Daniel Navarro instead has been sentenced to life in a mental institution. Navarro was convicted Wednesday of first-degree...
Comments / 0