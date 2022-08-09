ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Phone Arena

Outstanding AT&T deal knocks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $0 with ANY Samsung trade-in

Are you interested in picking up Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 powerhouses and haven't taken advantage of the company's excellent reservation deals preceding yesterday's pre-order start? Don't want to score a PhoneArena-exclusive limited-time discount of up to $300 with little to no effort on Samsung's official US website either?
Phone Arena

Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures

Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola all introduced their latest foldable phones just days ago and the Google Pixel Fold is apparently also back from the dead. Oppo might have two bendable phones in the pipeline. There was a holdout in 2020, who was not sold on the idea of foldable phones, but he appears to have started teasing his company's first foldable phone.
Phone Arena

Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Last month we told you about a new photography feature that was available to Pixel 6a users out of the box. It is part of the Magic Eraser which allows Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users to remove unwanted people, animals, and things from a photo. Called Camouflage, the new tool can be employed when the Magic Eraser can't fully erase a distracting item in the background of a photo.
Phone Arena

Pixel 6a appears to have a 90Hz screen but Google has capped it at 60Hz

Google's 2022 budget phone, the Pixel 6a, offers most of what the flagship Pixel 6 does, but it has been stripped of fancy non-essential features to shave off $150 from the price. Both phones are armed with Google's first in-house chip, the Tensor, and also share the same design. The Pixel 6 has a higher-resolution 50MP main camera but the rest of the camera specs are the same.
Phone Arena

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

Some things in life are meant to go together: peanut butter and jelly, marshmallows and dark chocolate, phones and protective cases... Okay, perhaps that last one won't quite send you into carbohydrate contentment, but in all seriousness, protecting a phone with a case is generally a wise move. And at...
Phone Arena

Win a Pixel device from Google. Here's how! (Contest open in multiple countries)

Everyone loves a free phone. And now you have a chance to win a Pixel handset directly from Google in the Google Pixel Wallpaper Contest. The contest began this morning at 12:01 AM ET and ends on August 23rd, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. You have to be the age of majority and reside in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Japan, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and the District of Columbia.
Phone Arena

BLU revives the BOLD brand, launches cheap 5G smartphone in the US

BLU, a less-known smartphone manufacturer based in Miami, has just announced it revived its BOLD brand, a spin-off exclusively dedicated to premium flagship and “flagship-like” smartphones. However, the most recent BOLD device clearly doesn’t belong to the first category, and most likely neither to the second. The...
Phone Arena

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preview

Samsung has just announced the Buds 2 Pro, aimed at bringing improvements with ANC and features which should make the earbuds one of the contenders for the best wireless earbuds out there right now. In this article, we examine what the Buds 2 Pro bring to the table, and when we get to test them, we'll tell you here exactly how they feel and sound.
Phone Arena

Xiaomi announces the next best thing to iPad Pro & Tab S8 Ultra for power users

We saw plenty of announcements this week - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 from Samsung, Razr 2022 from Motorola, and Mi Mix Fold 2 from Xiaomi. These were not the only products announced though. Xiaomi, for instance, announced a new tablet called the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (via GSM Arena) as well as a couple of other products such as a smartwatch and earbuds.
Phone Arena

Best Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro deals and pre-order offers

Samsung's just released the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. Those two are in pre-order period right now, and will be hitting the shelves on August 26. For you, early birds, ready to purchase one (or why not two) of the new Samsung smartwatches, here are the best pre-order deals available right now on the two devices!
Phone Arena

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 waterproof?

It is the summer of the foldables! Samsung has just announced the clamshell foldable Z Flip 4, the successor of the popular Z Flip 3, bringing refinements over its predecessor across the board, including a refined hinge and a bigger battery. Here, we'll be talking about an important aspect of...
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations

The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T. Besides the couple of...
Phone Arena

Motorola confirms the international release of the Razr 2022

We might get it after all. Today, the Moto Razr 2022, after quite a bit of suspense, finally made its debut. The foldable is easily one of the biggest rivals of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also officially unveiled only yesterday. One of the biggest bones of contention...
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date, price, and features

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
Phone Arena

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals and preorder gifts

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 price makes it the cheapest foldable phone out there yet with the new processor it is also the most powerful foldable handset. Samsung has raised the Z Flip 4 price across the board to compensate for the stronger dollar, but it offsets the pricing pain with generous trade-in and preorder bonus offers.
