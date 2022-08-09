Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Vote now: hottest new Galaxy product: Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5 or Buds 2 Pro?
The wait is finally over, guys! One of the biggest summer tech reveals is already behind our backs, and we’re left with four new Galaxy products. Even though we’re living in a leak-infused tech reality, there’s still things to be excited about after today’s launch, right?
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is official: more of what makes the Fold great
Just like clockwork, Samsung booked an August event to announce its new foldable phones. And just like expected — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here to bring incremental upgrades to the winning Fold formula. Admittedly, the jump this year around is not as big as it was from...
Phone Arena
Price of the Moto Razr 2022 revealed ahead of launch - and it is cheaper than the Flip 4
At this point, many are sick of hearing about foldables. Samsung just unveiled its two newest foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 - which are already available for pre-order (at an exclusive price). Speaking of price, we have an interesting bit of information regarding the cost of another much-anticipated foldable - the Moto Razr 2022.
Phone Arena
Outstanding AT&T deal knocks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $0 with ANY Samsung trade-in
Are you interested in picking up Samsung's hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 powerhouses and haven't taken advantage of the company's excellent reservation deals preceding yesterday's pre-order start? Don't want to score a PhoneArena-exclusive limited-time discount of up to $300 with little to no effort on Samsung's official US website either?

Phone Arena
Pete Lau has started teasing the OnePlus Fold with pictures
Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola all introduced their latest foldable phones just days ago and the Google Pixel Fold is apparently also back from the dead. Oppo might have two bendable phones in the pipeline. There was a holdout in 2020, who was not sold on the idea of foldable phones, but he appears to have started teasing his company's first foldable phone.
Phone Arena
Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Last month we told you about a new photography feature that was available to Pixel 6a users out of the box. It is part of the Magic Eraser which allows Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users to remove unwanted people, animals, and things from a photo. Called Camouflage, the new tool can be employed when the Magic Eraser can't fully erase a distracting item in the background of a photo.
Phone Arena
Pixel 6a appears to have a 90Hz screen but Google has capped it at 60Hz
Google's 2022 budget phone, the Pixel 6a, offers most of what the flagship Pixel 6 does, but it has been stripped of fancy non-essential features to shave off $150 from the price. Both phones are armed with Google's first in-house chip, the Tensor, and also share the same design. The Pixel 6 has a higher-resolution 50MP main camera but the rest of the camera specs are the same.
Phone Arena
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases
Some things in life are meant to go together: peanut butter and jelly, marshmallows and dark chocolate, phones and protective cases... Okay, perhaps that last one won't quite send you into carbohydrate contentment, but in all seriousness, protecting a phone with a case is generally a wise move. And at...
Phone Arena
Win a Pixel device from Google. Here's how! (Contest open in multiple countries)
Everyone loves a free phone. And now you have a chance to win a Pixel handset directly from Google in the Google Pixel Wallpaper Contest. The contest began this morning at 12:01 AM ET and ends on August 23rd, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. You have to be the age of majority and reside in Australia, Canada (excluding Quebec), Japan, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and the District of Columbia.
Phone Arena
BLU revives the BOLD brand, launches cheap 5G smartphone in the US
BLU, a less-known smartphone manufacturer based in Miami, has just announced it revived its BOLD brand, a spin-off exclusively dedicated to premium flagship and “flagship-like” smartphones. However, the most recent BOLD device clearly doesn’t belong to the first category, and most likely neither to the second. The...
Phone Arena
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preview
Samsung has just announced the Buds 2 Pro, aimed at bringing improvements with ANC and features which should make the earbuds one of the contenders for the best wireless earbuds out there right now. In this article, we examine what the Buds 2 Pro bring to the table, and when we get to test them, we'll tell you here exactly how they feel and sound.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi announces the next best thing to iPad Pro & Tab S8 Ultra for power users
We saw plenty of announcements this week - Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 from Samsung, Razr 2022 from Motorola, and Mi Mix Fold 2 from Xiaomi. These were not the only products announced though. Xiaomi, for instance, announced a new tablet called the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro (via GSM Arena) as well as a couple of other products such as a smartwatch and earbuds.
Phone Arena
Best Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro deals and pre-order offers
Samsung's just released the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. Those two are in pre-order period right now, and will be hitting the shelves on August 26. For you, early birds, ready to purchase one (or why not two) of the new Samsung smartwatches, here are the best pre-order deals available right now on the two devices!
Phone Arena
Is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 waterproof?
It is the summer of the foldables! Samsung has just announced the clamshell foldable Z Flip 4, the successor of the popular Z Flip 3, bringing refinements over its predecessor across the board, including a refined hinge and a bigger battery. Here, we'll be talking about an important aspect of...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T's first update is here and it's all about optimizations
The latest “flagship killer” coming from OnePlus, the 10T, is getting its first software update. There’s not much changed since the phone has just been introduced but expect more improvements as soon as more people are getting their hands on the OnePlus 10T. Besides the couple of...
Phone Arena
Motorola confirms the international release of the Razr 2022
We might get it after all. Today, the Moto Razr 2022, after quite a bit of suspense, finally made its debut. The foldable is easily one of the biggest rivals of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also officially unveiled only yesterday. One of the biggest bones of contention...
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date, price, and features
The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
Phone Arena
Fitbit to remove PC syncing option for its wearables, music transfers are going away too
Fitbit is quietly retiring the Connect app, the only option for those who want to sync their wearable devices via PC and/or Mac. With the removal of the app, the only way to sync a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker will be through a smartphone. Spotted by 9to5google, the change...
Phone Arena
According to Samsung, its foldables will beat the S series in terms of sales by 2025
Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know that Samsung has just released its newest Z series foldable lineup. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following the links below:. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Samsung...
Phone Arena
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals and preorder gifts
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 price makes it the cheapest foldable phone out there yet with the new processor it is also the most powerful foldable handset. Samsung has raised the Z Flip 4 price across the board to compensate for the stronger dollar, but it offsets the pricing pain with generous trade-in and preorder bonus offers.
