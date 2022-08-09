Read full article on original website
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
Here’s your first look at Johnny Depp in his first post-trial film
After a defamation trial that took over social media and had the aura of reality TV, Johnny Depp is returning to filmmaking with a first look revealed for Jeanne du Barry. The trial took over nearly every aspect of the internet but resulted in a net win for Depp as he successfully (for the most part) was able to clear his name of allegations of domestic violence and abuse in court. While things have ended up being not as clear as that, the layman sees Depp as the victor. Now, he’s back in the film industry.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show
After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.
‘House of the Dragon’ star reveals in-depth dragon lectures
Later this month, HBO will bring audiences into the House of the Dragon. The show takes people back to the Westeros world Game of Thrones made famous, and for those acting in it, preparation included actual serious conversations on fictional dragons. Alicent Hightower actress Emily Carey reveals the background work...
Here are the best of Ron’s lines in ‘Harry Potter’ according to fans
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.
The oracle Kurt Russell knew ‘Event Horizon’ would become a cult classic
Back in 1997, Paul W.S. Anderson’s film Event Horizon was considered a flop. Released in an era when the Alien series was in a creative lull and the big space movies were upbeat and life-affirming franchises that began with “Star” and ended with either “Trek” or “Wars,” audiences weren’t ready for a horror film set in space. Especially not a film that featured gruesome and vivid imagery of a man who had gouged out his own eyes, or images of a blood orgy, or an ending that was both open-ended and down-spirited. Event Horizon was panned by critics and only pulled in $42 million on a $60 million budget, but one fan reassured Anderson that the time would come when he would consider it his finest achievement, and that fan was future Guardians of the Galaxy star Kurt Russell.
How Moviedle is more than just a Wordle clone, and creator Jeremy Toeman’s new partnership with Likewise TV
AugX Labs and 12:01 Games founder Jeremy Toeman believes that at the end of the day, great gaming experiences are born from one simple idea; to spread joy. That thesis has carried Toeman and company to new heights, and with millions of active users around the world — 12:01 Games continues to push the boundaries of conventional gaming experiences everywhere.
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
Netflix’s new vampire movie getting staked by mixed reviews
A vampire-slaying movie starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in a role that’s uncharacteristically not typecast, is a recipe for… well, something. And Day Shift, the sum of this smorgasbord of parts, certainly is something, according to the film’s critical consensus. Day Shift stars Jamie...
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Rey Skywalker would have gone down better without the Palpatine reveal
Rey’s parentage was a mystery throughout The Force Awakens and much of The Last Jedi, with the latter film eventually providing an unexpected answer. Per Kylo Ren, they were just “filthy junk traders, who sold you off for drinking money.” Case closed, with the reveal neatly underlining The Last Jedi‘s message that Jedi powers aren’t simply for those from special families.
Do the Avengers get paid?
They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
The Iron Throne is headed to Australia to celebrate ‘House of the Dragon’
We’re getting closer than ever to the premiere of the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon and, to celebrate, fans will get their chance to sit upon the Iron Throne. In August and September fans in Australia will get their chance to sit where only...
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ official clip teases mad chemistry
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have mad chemistry in the first official clip for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. The scene in question involves Swinton’s apathetic-yet-“content” protagonist, Dr. Alithea Binnie, arguing about how she could not conjure up three wishes fulfilling her deepest longings because she’s happy about her life as an academic as it is. However, Elba’s character plays a wish-granting magical Djinn who is trying to plead with her to make the wishes in order to win back his freedom.
