Aspen elected officials offer general support for brand new Theatre Aspen facility

City of Aspen seeks proposals to fill former Taster’s space
The city of Aspen opened its request for proposals process for the former Taster’s restaurant space on Rio Grande Place on Wednesday and is now accepting applications. The 1,615-square-foot space has been a fixture of Aspen’s local food scene for many years, according to a news release from the city. Taster’s, which has a location in Snowmass Village, was known for serving fast, reliable and affordable fare. The city aims to continue that tradition when selecting a new tenant through the RFP, the release says.
Theatre Aspen tent to remain in place year-round
The Aspen City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday to allow Theatre Aspen to leave the roof on its tent structure year-round. In 2011, the city gave the theater permission to leave its metal-framed structure up year-round with the condition that the roof was removed from October to April “to reduce perceived visual impacts of a building in the park setting,” according to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon. Ordinance 15 deletes that condition, which Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein said would save money and improve the aesthetics of the tent.
A win for teachers, a loss for others
The Aspen School District’s largest property acquisition to date was a major win that will help it achieve its hiring goals and, as Superintendent David Baugh put it, “open our schools.”. The sale of eight units at 1050 Waters Ave. to the district was for a fraction of...
Aspen School District adds 8 more employee housing units
The Aspen City Council unanimously supported a resolution on Tuesday that allows the Aspen School District to secure seven new affordable housing units for teachers — in exchange for one existing unit. The resolution initiates a process to vacate a deed-restricted unit at 516 E. Hyman Avenue and create...
Basalt council approves 155-unit residential project at Willits
Developer Michael Lipkin received approval from the Basalt Town Council on Tuesday night to build the final piece of his massive midvalley Willits project. The council voted 6-1 to grant final approval for 155 condominiums and apartments deep in the heart of the residential section of Willits. The project includes 109 free-market condominiums and 46 deed-restricted units. There will be 23 apartments with rent caps and 23 for-sale units aimed at “the missing middle” — households that make too much money to qualify for subsidized housing but not enough to compete on the free market.
Next phase of enhancements scheduled at Basalt whitewater park
A short stretch of the Roaring Fork River at Basalt will be closed to all floaters from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30 as a contractor for Pitkin County government undertakes the next phase of improvements to the Roaring Fork Whitewater Park. A 250-yard boardwalk will be installed between Fisherman’s Park...
Make a (housing) decision
Of course it’s important to help workers who are needed in town. No program can house everyone who wants to live here but can’t afford it. The issue is what kind of program, who and how many can be helped. So city council has to accept there will be unmet demand no matter what the program.
Menter: Anecdotes no way to navigate a crisis
As it did with so many things, it feels like COVID-19 pushed the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority to a crossroads. Some call it a “crisis.” They might be right. But what kind of crisis is it, exactly?. Oxford defines a crisis as “a time of intense difficulty,...
More talks on housing necessary
There is one of the biggest wage gaps in history right now as the working class does not make enough money to even think about buying a home, especially in Aspen. Aspen is going to be facing another tough winter of people losing their housing to bigger and better deals for the landlords.
AMFS to present all-Spanish opera at Basalt library
Aspen Music Festival and School will bring its first all-Spanish-language opera to the Basalt Regional Library on Thursday. The “Viva el Canto” recital is free and open to the public, and starts at 5:15 p.m. Presented by the AMFS Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTSprogram, also known as AOTVA,...
Local news in brief, Aug. 10
The Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project in Aspen will shift into a night-work phase from Aug. 15 through Aug. 23. Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and are needed to complete the storm line replacement across East Main Street between Garmisch and Aspen streets, a city of Aspen news release says.
Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
Some Pitkin commissioners wary of projected needs for jail
Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day. Some...
Obituary: Edith Norman Wombwell
Edith Norman Wombwell, 91, died peacefully on August 9, 2022 surrounded by family. Edie was the oldest child of Alice and Jonathan Van Dyke Norman, Jr. She was born on Derby Day in 1931 when Twenty Grand was the winning horse. She attended public grade school and middle school before graduating from the Louisville Collegiate School, where she won the Speed Medal for having the highest grades all four years. She was also a proud graduate of Sweet Briar College in the class of 1953.After college, Edie worked as a fire and casualty insurance agent at Liberty Mutual in Louisville, and as an insurance underwriter at USF&G in San Francisco. She married George Wombwell in 1960, and they lived in Louisville where they raised their three sons. Edie was a fifth generation member of Second Presbyterian Church. In their later years, Edie and George spent time in Aspen and Carbondale, Colorado, where they attended and were involved with the Aspen Chapel.
