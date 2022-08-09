A Bethel man was charged Tuesday with submitting fake documents to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the Department of Justice. An indictment filed in Idaho accused Eric O’Neil, 57, of Bethel, of lying about the number of employees, the monthly payroll and other information about his business on a loan application to a financial institution in Boise, Idaho, in 2021. In the loan, O’Neil sought $373,201 for his business Accountant R Us Inc.

BETHEL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO