FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
NewsTimes
Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities
DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
NewsTimes
Greenwich High adds new interim administrator for science; brings ‘knowledge and expertise to department’
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools appointed a new interim science program administrator at the high school, Superintendent Toni Jones announced Wednesday. Shawn Hoyt has replaced John DeLuca, who recently left GPS to join Westport Public Schools, Jones said. “I am honored to be joining the administrative team at Greenwich...
NewsTimes
Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows
GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
NewsTimes
New Fairfield, Sherman Catholic churches merge, sparking ‘new energy’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The merging of New Fairfield’s Saint Edward the Confessor and Sherman’s Holy Trinity into one parish has sparked a sense of excitement among members of the local Catholic community, their pastor says. “There’s a new energy and...
NewsTimes
Greenwich names interim assistant principals at New Lebanon, Western Middle schools
GREENWICH — Greenwich Public Schools announced the appointment of two interim assistant principals, continuing a string of hiring decisions prior to the school year’s start. Jenna Mazzilli, a former New Lebanon School educator, is returning to the school as interim assistant principal, effective Tuesday. Erin Montague will serve...
NewsTimes
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
NewsTimes
With major renovation, Ridgefield's Meetinghouse wants to become 'where everybody knows your name'
RIDGEFIELD — The town's Meetinghouse — a gathering place that sits on over 5 acres at 605 Ridgebury Road — will soon undergo a major renovation that includes adding a coffee shop and market, a nature school or farm, and a designated arts and wellness space. Additional...
NewsTimes
Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That’s because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
NewsTimes
West Hartford’s Zaytoon’s Bistro fails 2 health inspections in 6 months, records show
WEST HARTFORD — Zaytoon’s Bistro failed two routine health inspections in the last six months, records show. The first report from Feb. 23 details unlabeled sauces, food stored in employee hand sink, heavy grease buildup and a dead mouse in the basement. The report noted “general cleaning of establishment needed.”
NewsTimes
Bubble tea business may open in New Fairfield
NEW FAIRFIELD — Residents may no longer have to leave town to get their bubble tea fix because a shop specializing in the popular beverage may come to New Fairfield. New York resident Zhelong Lin looks to open a bubble tea shop in the 900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Peachwave in the Heritage Plaza shopping center off Route 39.
NewsTimes
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
NewsTimes
Annabelle, other 'haunted' items of Ed and Lorraine Warren at center of viral TikTok: 'Where are you taking them'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Aug. 7, TikTok user @ghostdude1 posted a now-viral video on the social media platform of him transporting Annabelle the doll as well a number of other "haunted" items from the Warren Occult Museum in Monroe. The man behind...
NewsTimes
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
NewsTimes
Horse barn, part of Tommy Hilfiger’s Greenwich estate, listed for $7M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s not every day that a fully-equipped horse barn comes on the market. But when it comes to the property at 0 N Porchuck Road in Greenwich, its previous ownership might be more notable than the barn itself.
NewsTimes
New Milford cracks down on ‘illegal’ swimming, ‘bags upon bags’ of trash found near Housatonic River
NEW MILFORD — The town has implemented new parking rules and ramped up police enforcement in an area along the Housatonic River where the mayor says the public has been swimming “illegally” and leaving behind their trash. A seasonal permit is now required to park along River...
NewsTimes
Bethel man lied about business to get COVID-19 relief loan, federal prosecutors say
A Bethel man was charged Tuesday with submitting fake documents to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the Department of Justice. An indictment filed in Idaho accused Eric O’Neil, 57, of Bethel, of lying about the number of employees, the monthly payroll and other information about his business on a loan application to a financial institution in Boise, Idaho, in 2021. In the loan, O’Neil sought $373,201 for his business Accountant R Us Inc.
NewsTimes
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September
DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
NewsTimes
Plainfield police search home after infant hospitalized with severe injuries
PLAINFIELD — A 5-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering severe injuries in a home in Wauregan village, according to police. The state Department of Children and Families called Plainfield police around 11 p.m. Wednesday to report that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, police said in a news release Thursday night.
NewsTimes
Police: Construction workers robbed, one stabbed, while on job in Southbury
SOUTHBURY — Armed men attacked and robbed two contractors — stabbing one of them — while they were working at a local house Tuesday, state police said. The assault happened at lunchtime during a construction project on Bucks Hill Road, police said. The construction worker who was stabbed is expected to recover.
NewsTimes
Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp ready to headline Milford Oyster Festival: 'All about community'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Milford Oyster Festival — two years shy of hitting the half-century mark — has always had a reputation for being a prime live music destination. Some might even argue that the oysters played second fiddle at times. With Creed lead singer Scott Stapp headlining this 48th year on Aug. 20, that may be the case for many.
