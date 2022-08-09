ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Downtown Danbury fair features health checks, family activities

DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
DANBURY, CT
Greenwich school board OKs plan for 660-student Central Middle School — with flexibility if enrollment grows

GREENWICH — The Central Middle School building committee finally has a roadmap to designing Greenwich Public Schools’ newest building. The Board of Education held numerous special meetings over the spring and summer to determine what size building would have longevity in central Greenwich, and Thursday evening, the board approved a 115,311-square-foot plan.
GREENWICH, CT
Patagonia store at New Haven's Shops at Yale to close this month

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Shops at Yale will soon have a vacancy to fill at its 1 Broadway storefront in New Haven. That’s because the Patagonia shop currently in its place announced it will be closing its doors later this month.
Bubble tea business may open in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD — Residents may no longer have to leave town to get their bubble tea fix because a shop specializing in the popular beverage may come to New Fairfield. New York resident Zhelong Lin looks to open a bubble tea shop in the 900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Peachwave in the Heritage Plaza shopping center off Route 39.
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
CT's best doughnuts of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in doughnuts, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Rise Doughnut. 28 Center...
Bethel man lied about business to get COVID-19 relief loan, federal prosecutors say

A Bethel man was charged Tuesday with submitting fake documents to fraudulently obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to the Department of Justice. An indictment filed in Idaho accused Eric O’Neil, 57, of Bethel, of lying about the number of employees, the monthly payroll and other information about his business on a loan application to a financial institution in Boise, Idaho, in 2021. In the loan, O’Neil sought $373,201 for his business Accountant R Us Inc.
BETHEL, CT
Case of CT state police sergeant accused of fleeing crash continued to September

DANBURY — The case of a Connecticut state police sergeant accused of fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle crash last month has been continued to September. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was scheduled to be arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, but the case was pushed back to Sept. 23, the state’s attorney’s office said that morning. An earlier case date had been set for Tuesday, which was also delayed to Friday.
DANBURY, CT
Plainfield police search home after infant hospitalized with severe injuries

PLAINFIELD — A 5-month-old infant was admitted to the hospital Wednesday night after suffering severe injuries in a home in Wauregan village, according to police. The state Department of Children and Families called Plainfield police around 11 p.m. Wednesday to report that an infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, police said in a news release Thursday night.
Former Creed frontman Scott Stapp ready to headline Milford Oyster Festival: 'All about community'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Milford Oyster Festival — two years shy of hitting the half-century mark — has always had a reputation for being a prime live music destination. Some might even argue that the oysters played second fiddle at times. With Creed lead singer Scott Stapp headlining this 48th year on Aug. 20, that may be the case for many.
MILFORD, CT

