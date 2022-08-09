Read full article on original website
Who are Marvel’s Matador and Man-Bull in ‘She-Hulk?’ The Daredevil villains, explained
A new promotional spot for the upcoming Disney Plus Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is fueling massive fan speculation as to which villains (and potential clients) will be making their MCU debuts in the upcoming series. The promo includes a sequence where She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters, attends what looks...
MCU fans pore over a fascinating ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ detail
Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would agree that the opening action sequence from Captain America: The Winter Soldier is one of the best beginnings we’ve seen from any of the franchise’s 29 movies to date, with Steve Rogers and S.H.I.E.L.D. kicking plenty of ass as they infiltrate an enemy ship.
Marvel fans wonder if we’ll ever see this infinite being in the MCU
The ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe is setting up for a grand Secret Wars adaptation, but fans are wondering when a key figure in the story will get their debut. The Infinity Saga had Loki, Ultron, and Thanos as its big bads, and the Multiverse Saga is set to have Kang, Kingpin, and surely… The Beyonder. In the comic books, the Beyonder is a cosmic entity who transports the heroes and villains of Earth into Battleworld so he can enjoy the duality of man: good and evil.
‘Star Wars’ fans demand the extended “inappropriate” cut of ‘Attack of the Clones’
Star Wars fans remembered that Natalie Portman, who played Princess Padme in the prequel trilogy, was allowed to improvise their lines in Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones during the scene in Naboo. And some of those scenes contain lines that were deemed “too inappropriate” for the final cut. Following a recent a re-appreciation for the sequels, fans are demanding that Lucasarts release the “inappropriate cut” for Episode II.
Amanda Seyfried shares her support for intimacy coordinators on set after Sean Bean’s comments
As the conversation around intimacy coordinators has grown recently, The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried has shared her support for them to be implemented on all sets while sharing a troubling story from the early parts of her career. Speaking to Porter Magazine, Seyfried said that she emerged from the “pre-#MeToo...
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Surprisingly, ‘Star Wars’ fans don’t want to see Darth Vader get his own show
After the success of The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise has begun to expand the stories of their well-known characters through various Disney Plus shows. From the bounty hunter Boba Fett to Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, it seems like everyone we knew growing up is likely to come back through either a one-off cameo or their own solo show. It seems like not everyone is keen on having old fan favorites return on screen, however, especially for the franchise’s original big bad himself, Darth Vader.
Do the Avengers get paid?
They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will be the longest movie in the saga
It’s been three years since the last John Wick movie ended with our protagonist falling headfirst from the top of the Continental building onto the New York asphalt. The deadly assassin has no doubt sustained many injuries — perhaps mostly to his pride — but if Winston and the rest of the High Table think they can so easily get rid of the Wick-storm, they have another thing coming.
A resurfaced interview reveals the moment George Lucas canonized an actor’s shaving cut in ‘Revenge of the Sith’
When it comes to the world of Star Wars and the ambitious narrative that resides at its heart, George Lucas never cared much for the concept of obstacles, all he ever saw were solutions and explanations that only made the canon more expansive, even down to the injuries that the cast sustained outside the set.
Here’s your first look at Johnny Depp in his first post-trial film
After a defamation trial that took over social media and had the aura of reality TV, Johnny Depp is returning to filmmaking with a first look revealed for Jeanne du Barry. The trial took over nearly every aspect of the internet but resulted in a net win for Depp as he successfully (for the most part) was able to clear his name of allegations of domestic violence and abuse in court. While things have ended up being not as clear as that, the layman sees Depp as the victor. Now, he’s back in the film industry.
Here are the best of Ron’s lines in ‘Harry Potter’ according to fans
The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a rich and interesting one, loved by millions of readers and moviegoers across the globe. Of course, no matter how good the world-building is, if it doesn’t have characters we love coming back to, then there is no point, and in this case, one of those characters has given many a good chuckle.
‘Star Wars’ fans wonder if Rey Skywalker would have gone down better without the Palpatine reveal
Rey’s parentage was a mystery throughout The Force Awakens and much of The Last Jedi, with the latter film eventually providing an unexpected answer. Per Kylo Ren, they were just “filthy junk traders, who sold you off for drinking money.” Case closed, with the reveal neatly underlining The Last Jedi‘s message that Jedi powers aren’t simply for those from special families.
‘House of the Dragon’ star reveals in-depth dragon lectures
Later this month, HBO will bring audiences into the House of the Dragon. The show takes people back to the Westeros world Game of Thrones made famous, and for those acting in it, preparation included actual serious conversations on fictional dragons. Alicent Hightower actress Emily Carey reveals the background work...
The oracle Kurt Russell knew ‘Event Horizon’ would become a cult classic
Back in 1997, Paul W.S. Anderson’s film Event Horizon was considered a flop. Released in an era when the Alien series was in a creative lull and the big space movies were upbeat and life-affirming franchises that began with “Star” and ended with either “Trek” or “Wars,” audiences weren’t ready for a horror film set in space. Especially not a film that featured gruesome and vivid imagery of a man who had gouged out his own eyes, or images of a blood orgy, or an ending that was both open-ended and down-spirited. Event Horizon was panned by critics and only pulled in $42 million on a $60 million budget, but one fan reassured Anderson that the time would come when he would consider it his finest achievement, and that fan was future Guardians of the Galaxy star Kurt Russell.
Horror fans shout out an overlooked supernatural gem
A middlingly-ridiculous M. Night Shyamalan film is getting praised by horror fans. Devil, a 2010 elevator-set supernatural thriller directed by John Erick Dowdle and based on a Shyamalan story, is the newest unique target of admiration on r/horror. “Rewatched Devil recently,” Booth_Templeton announced to open the discussion. “That ending scene made the movie,” they continued. “Who here likes the film?”
Could Amy and Rory return for the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary special?
Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies seems to be doing the impossible for next year’s 60th anniversary special by bringing back David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the 10th Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively. Now that we’re getting the old family back, or at least some of them, could that courtesy also extend to Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond and Arthur Darvill’s Rory Williams, companions to Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor?
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
‘Star Wars’ fans really want to see an alternate version of Darth Vader never maimed by Obi-Wan
Star Wars is crying out for a ‘What If…?’ series showing how things might have gone differently in a galaxy far, far away. The closest we’ve gotten is the Star Wars Infinities comic series from the mid-2000s, which saw Leia being turned to the dark side by Vader after A New Hope, Luke dying on Hoth and Han Solo attempting to follow in his Jedi footsteps, and Luke and Leia teaming up to take down the Emperor.
