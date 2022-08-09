Read full article on original website
Related
bpr.org
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
bpr.org
State elections board to consider changing rules for partisan poll observers
The North Carolina State Board of Elections is contemplating a change to the rules for partisan poll watchers after more than a dozen violations by mostly GOP-appointed precinct observers during the May primaries. The state board will hold a second public hearing on the proposed revision this Thursday. State elections...
bpr.org
NC Democrats are not done trying to keep the ultra-progressive Green Party off the 2022 ballot
The Democratic Party establishment has not given up the fight to keep the ultra-progressive Green Party off North Carolina's 2022 ballot. In an emergency motion filed today with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Democratic Party and lawyers from the powerful, Washington-based Elias Law Group argued that a lower court ruling letting the Greens on the ballot would undermine the state's orderly political process.
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
Comments / 0