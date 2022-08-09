Well, here I go again sticking my nose in a couple of controversial matters that some would prefer shining a bit less light and attention on. With a substantial amount of credible and professional advice and support from the Snowmass Western Heritage Association rodeo board and the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council as well as several knowledgeable and expert members of the public along with the strong support of Snowmass Village Town Councilmembers Bob Sirkus, Tom Fridstein and Alyssa Shenk, many of the safety and operational issues pertaining to the proposed new rodeo facility which had been stonewalled for many months by the town manager and his cadre of loyal lieutenants were finally addressed and resolved in the runup to the second reading of the ordinance whose passage now paves the way to commence the first phase of the Town Park renovation project.

ASPEN, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO