Aspen Daily News
Make a (housing) decision
Of course it’s important to help workers who are needed in town. No program can house everyone who wants to live here but can’t afford it. The issue is what kind of program, who and how many can be helped. So city council has to accept there will be unmet demand no matter what the program.
Aspen Daily News
Basalt council approves 155-unit residential project at Willits
Developer Michael Lipkin received approval from the Basalt Town Council on Tuesday night to build the final piece of his massive midvalley Willits project. The council voted 6-1 to grant final approval for 155 condominiums and apartments deep in the heart of the residential section of Willits. The project includes 109 free-market condominiums and 46 deed-restricted units. There will be 23 apartments with rent caps and 23 for-sale units aimed at “the missing middle” — households that make too much money to qualify for subsidized housing but not enough to compete on the free market.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen School District adds 8 more employee housing units
The Aspen City Council unanimously supported a resolution on Tuesday that allows the Aspen School District to secure seven new affordable housing units for teachers — in exchange for one existing unit. The resolution initiates a process to vacate a deed-restricted unit at 516 E. Hyman Avenue and create...
Aspen Daily News
A win for teachers, a loss for others
The Aspen School District’s largest property acquisition to date was a major win that will help it achieve its hiring goals and, as Superintendent David Baugh put it, “open our schools.”. The sale of eight units at 1050 Waters Ave. to the district was for a fraction of...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Aug. 11
Pitkin County commissioners, acting as the Aspen Ambulance District board, agreed on Wednesday to place a proposal for a property tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot to help the district with its increased funding needs. The mill levy established to fund the district was first set in 1982, at...
Aspen Daily News
Encroachment on open space?
The article (“Aspen elected officials offer general support for brand-new Theatre Aspen facility”) in Tuesday’s Aspen Daily News about the new theater facility is interesting. The problem I see is the never-ending encroachment of facilities on our open space. This is close to the river and makes access by park users more difficult. The present facility blends in with its surroundings very well.
Aspen Daily News
More talks on housing necessary
There is one of the biggest wage gaps in history right now as the working class does not make enough money to even think about buying a home, especially in Aspen. Aspen is going to be facing another tough winter of people losing their housing to bigger and better deals for the landlords.
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen seeks proposals to fill former Taster’s space
The city of Aspen opened its request for proposals process for the former Taster’s restaurant space on Rio Grande Place on Wednesday and is now accepting applications. The 1,615-square-foot space has been a fixture of Aspen’s local food scene for many years, according to a news release from the city. Taster’s, which has a location in Snowmass Village, was known for serving fast, reliable and affordable fare. The city aims to continue that tradition when selecting a new tenant through the RFP, the release says.
Aspen Daily News
Next phase of enhancements scheduled at Basalt whitewater park
A short stretch of the Roaring Fork River at Basalt will be closed to all floaters from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30 as a contractor for Pitkin County government undertakes the next phase of improvements to the Roaring Fork Whitewater Park. A 250-yard boardwalk will be installed between Fisherman’s Park...
Aspen Daily News
Theatre Aspen tent to remain in place year-round
The Aspen City Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday to allow Theatre Aspen to leave the roof on its tent structure year-round. In 2011, the city gave the theater permission to leave its metal-framed structure up year-round with the condition that the roof was removed from October to April “to reduce perceived visual impacts of a building in the park setting,” according to a memorandum from Planning Director Amy Simon. Ordinance 15 deletes that condition, which Theatre Aspen Producing Director Jed Bernstein said would save money and improve the aesthetics of the tent.
Aspen Daily News
Some Pitkin commissioners wary of projected needs for jail
Pitkin County commissioners are facing tough decisions on how to provide a bigger, safer jail and how to come up with the millions of dollars to pay for it. Meanwhile, the clock is ticking on a temporary fix that involves housing inmates at Garfield County at $60 per day. Some...
Aspen Daily News
Blumenthal: Sticking my nose where it may not belong
Well, here I go again sticking my nose in a couple of controversial matters that some would prefer shining a bit less light and attention on. With a substantial amount of credible and professional advice and support from the Snowmass Western Heritage Association rodeo board and the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council as well as several knowledgeable and expert members of the public along with the strong support of Snowmass Village Town Councilmembers Bob Sirkus, Tom Fridstein and Alyssa Shenk, many of the safety and operational issues pertaining to the proposed new rodeo facility which had been stonewalled for many months by the town manager and his cadre of loyal lieutenants were finally addressed and resolved in the runup to the second reading of the ordinance whose passage now paves the way to commence the first phase of the Town Park renovation project.
Aspen Daily News
Garfield County sheriff sends shot over bow of PitCo commissioners
Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario wants the Pitkin County commissioners to keep their eye on the ball when it comes to planning a new jail. Vallario said he isn’t trying to influence Pitkin County politics or fiscal policy, but he has a critical interest in the jail planning because he’s housing Pitkin County’s long-term inmates during the interim. Vallario signed a three-year memorandum of understanding last year to house any Pitkin County inmates incarcerated for longer than 48 hours. The agreement says Vallario can bail out if he concludes Pitkin County is making insufficient progress on planning and building a new jail.
Summit Daily News
Animal causes 52-minute power outage across parts of Summit County
Just a few minutes before 7 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1,605 Xcel Energy customers in Dillon, Keystone and Montezuma lost power. According to an email sent by Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy, an animal came into contact with an Xcel feeder breaker, causing a 52-minute power outage. Power was restored by 7:46 a.m.
nbc11news.com
Bear scares in Summit County: An uptick in encounters makes residents worry about deadly consequences of improper food storage
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - Over the past week, there have been multiple bear encounters in Summit County. In both the Wildernest Village in Silverthorne and in Dillon Valley, two residents have reported bears within feet of their homes in the past week. Kyle Walker grew up in...
7 ghost towns to visit in Colorado
If you are looking to take a step back in time and go on an adventure, look no further. Colorado is filled with many abandoned mining towns which many consider to be ghost towns.
nbc11news.com
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
STATEWIDE, Colo. (Summit Daily News) - As Colorado Parks and Wildlife continues its meetings and process to reintroduce grey wolves back to the Western Slope, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its process to introduce a 10(j) rule at the request of the state. On Wednesday, leadership from Parks and Wildlife and the Fish and Wildlife Service met in Silverthorne to continue public engagement about the process.
Fallen Chaffee County firefighter escorted home
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Chaffee County Fire Protection District and other emergency response agencies escorted the remains of Battalion Chief Billy Cordova back home to Buena Vista on Thursday. Cordova was killed following a motorcycle crash on July 3 that also critically injured his wife. The two were riding eastbound on Highway 82 near Basalt […]
Aspen Daily News
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office acquires boat, will start patrolling Ruedi Reservoir
A new boat flying the colors of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office will be plying the waters of Ruedi Reservoir on regular patrols starting this weekend. Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said the boat with two deputies will offer aid to other boaters that run into problems, look for unsafe craft and keep an eye peeled for people boating under the influence of alcohol.
Aspen Daily News
AMFS to present all-Spanish opera at Basalt library
Aspen Music Festival and School will bring its first all-Spanish-language opera to the Basalt Regional Library on Thursday. The “Viva el Canto” recital is free and open to the public, and starts at 5:15 p.m. Presented by the AMFS Aspen Opera Theater and VocalARTSprogram, also known as AOTVA,...
