CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
The Motorola X30 Pro is the world's first smartphone with a 200MP camera sensor
Motorola X30 Pro gets announced with a 200MP primary camera made by Samsung.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch laptop, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony’s A80K BRAVIA XR, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you will find tons of products on sale, starting with the LG Gram 16T90P 2-in-1 Lightweight Touch Display Laptop, which is currently receiving a 20 percent discount. This model usually sells for $2,000, but the latest $403 savings will let you take one home for $1,597. This convertible version of the LG Gram 16 comes with a 16-inch WQXGA touch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD storage space, and up to 21 hours of battery life, so you can get all your work done without worrying too much about looking power a power outlet.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
Unpacked 2022: Samsung launches new foldable Galaxy phones
Samsung has announced its new foldable Galaxy phones at its Unpacked 2022 event - the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4.It also brought out a new smartwatch - the Galaxy Watch 5 - and made changes to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to make them smaller and support hi-fi audio.The Fold is a traditional-sized smartphone which opens horizontally, like a book, to reveal a larger, tablet-sized screen, while the Flip is a smaller device which opens vertically to reveal a nearly 7in smartphone display.The Galaxy Fold 4 has a new sleeker design, with a slimmer hinge and bezels,...
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro ultralight wireless gaming mouse
Razer has launched its new DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse this week priced at $150 or €160. Providing gamers with an ultralightweight wireless gaming mouse that is 25% lighter than its predecessor and offers a battery life of up to 90 hours. Once flat the mouse is rechargeable using a USB-C connection via the provided Razer Speedflex charging cable.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get official
Samsung unveiled a wide range of devices at their press event yesterday, this included the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes with wireless Hi-Fi 24bit audio and intelligent Audio 360, they also come with ANC which has been improved around 40 percent over the previous model.
Targus USB-C Docking Monitor with 100W PD and dual display support
Targus has introduced a new USB-C Docking Monitor in the form of the DM4240PUSZ capable of providing 100W Power Delivery and featuring a 1080p HD LCD display via HDMI or DisplayPort. Priced at $450 the display features two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an ethernet port, and audio in/out port.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 smartphone unveiled
We have seen a number of new folding smartphones this week and now we have another one, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 comes with a 6.56-inch folding AMOLED display that features a 21:9 aspect ratio on the front with an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.
Lenovo just leaked the next generation of AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 processors
The specifications for the next generation of AMD Ryzen Pro 5000 processors have apparently been leaked online by a fairly surprising source. The leak, originally highlighted in a tweet (opens in new tab) by a user called HXL, saw the specifications of the new line of processors described in a document related to the Lenovo ThinkStation P358 Tower workstation.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro shown off on video
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were made official at Samsung Unpacked yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the devices. The video below from Tech Spurt gives is a look at the new Galaxy Watch 5 there are two models and three different sizes in total.
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
notebookcheck.net
Oppo Watch 3 launches with Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset and up to 4 days of battery life
Oppo has introduced the Watch 3 in China, one of three wearables that the company has released today in its home market. A true successor to the Watch 2, unlike the Watch 3 Pro, the Watch 3 has a curved display and a single physical button. Specifically, the AMOLED display measures 1.75-inches across and resolves at 372 x 430 pixels. Oppo adds that the display offers a 326 PPI pixel density with a 3D glass cover.
EFFTO electric screwdriver with OLED display
Hobbyists and professionals that use a screwdriver on a daily basis or would like to own a unique electric screwdriver with five different torque modes, may be interested in the EFFTO. A precision engineered electronic screwdriver complete with OLED display providing a quick reminder of how much battery life you have left and settings you have selected.
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
Mele Quieter3C fanless mini PC supports triple displays
The Mele Quieter3C is a compact fanless mini PC measuring just 18.5mm x 81mm x 131mm and powered by a Quad Core Celeron Jasper Lake N5105 with TDP 8W supported by 8GB Single Channel LPDDR4 and equipped with an single eMMC 128GB although the barebones system does not include a SSD. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 (802.11ax) MU-MIMO and wired via the integrated Gigabit Ethernet port.
DeepDeck programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad
A new project will soon be launching via the Crowd Supply website in the form of the fully programmable, open source, ESP32 macropad, aptly named DeepDeck. The wireless programmable macropad features 16 mechanical buttons in a 4×4 grid together with two RGB rotary encoders, hot swappable keys and more.
GeekyGadgets
