Read full article on original website
Related
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal year in June, the state reported a budget surplus of $1.6...
ualrpublicradio.org
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a...
Comments / 0