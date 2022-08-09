ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

ualrpublicradio.org

Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison

Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a...
ARKANSAS STATE

