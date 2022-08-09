ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
bpr.org

State elections board to consider changing rules for partisan poll observers

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is contemplating a change to the rules for partisan poll watchers after more than a dozen violations by mostly GOP-appointed precinct observers during the May primaries. The state board will hold a second public hearing on the proposed revision this Thursday. State elections...
ELECTIONS
bpr.org

NC Democrats are not done trying to keep the ultra-progressive Green Party off the 2022 ballot

The Democratic Party establishment has not given up the fight to keep the ultra-progressive Green Party off North Carolina's 2022 ballot. In an emergency motion filed today with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Democratic Party and lawyers from the powerful, Washington-based Elias Law Group argued that a lower court ruling letting the Greens on the ballot would undermine the state's orderly political process.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy